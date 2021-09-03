This Classic Bubble Ponytail Is Both Easy And Quick To Recreate

Getting out the door in a hurry and trying to recreate the latest hairstyle isn’t always feasible. So, as a result, most of us opt for ease and convenience. But the truth is, simple buns and ordinary ponies are boring AF.

So, in a recent Instagram post, Anisa Sojka offered a quick and easy solution to spice up those tired ponies. This chic wrap-around bubble-pony from will make you look flawlessly stylish no matter where you go.

Let’s see how easy it is to achieve this voluminous pony!

A Chic Pony For Any Occasion

The key to achieving this fashionable updo is to start with a sleek, wrap-around ponytail. This first step takes your pony from plain to stylish in a matter of seconds by covering the elastic with a chunky hair strand.

Next, use subsequent elastics to tie off each section of hair every two inches and fluff it out to achieve a ballooned ponytail appearance.

And there you have it! Sojka’s chic pony is both easy and stylish.

But maybe all you want is a sleek, wrap-around pony. If that’s the case, read on for some quick steps.

The Ultimate Wrap-Around Pony