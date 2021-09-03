This Classic Bubble Ponytail Is Both Easy And Quick To Recreate

Getting out the door in a hurry and trying to recreate the latest hairstyle isn’t always feasible. So, as a result, most of us opt for ease and convenience. But the truth is, simple buns and ordinary ponies are boring AF.
So, in a recent Instagram post, Anisa Sojka offered a quick and easy solution to spice up those tired ponies. This chic wrap-around bubble-pony from will make you look flawlessly stylish no matter where you go.
Let’s see how easy it is to achieve this voluminous pony!
A Chic Pony For Any Occasion
The key to achieving this fashionable updo is to start with a sleek, wrap-around ponytail. This first step takes your pony from plain to stylish in a matter of seconds by covering the elastic with a chunky hair strand.
Next, use subsequent elastics to tie off each section of hair every two inches and fluff it out to achieve a ballooned ponytail appearance.
And there you have it! Sojka’s chic pony is both easy and stylish.
But maybe all you want is a sleek, wrap-around pony. If that’s the case, read on for some quick steps.
The Ultimate Wrap-Around Pony
- Start with a simple, slick ponytail and tie it off with an elastic.
- Grab a strand of hair from underneath the elastic that will wrap around the hair tie. You’ll want to make sure the hair strand isn’t too thick or thin.
- Wind the hair strand once around the elastic in a clockwise direction and end up back where you started.
- Next, loosen the hair to locate the elastic. Then, with two fingers, reach through one strand of the elastic.
- Before bringing the wrapped hair through the elastic, tighten it. Then, pull the hair strand over the top of the ponytail in a counterclockwise direction, bringing it underneath the pony.
- Lastly, pull the ponytail and wrapped hair strand apart from each other to fasten the updo.
- Gently arrange the hair on top of the ponytail to cover the elastic completely. Voilà! You’ve got yourself a fool-proof wrapped ponytail!