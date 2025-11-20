Clairo Speaks Out on ‘Sad and Unexpected Ending’

Pop star Clairo had some “sad and unexpected” news to share with her fans.

Videos by Suggest

The “Pretty Girl” singer announced on Instagram over the weekend that she would miss the final stop of her tour for her latest album, Charm.

The final Charm show was supposed to take place last Sunday at Camp Flog Gnaw. However, due to bad weather, the festival was postponed to this coming weekend. Unfortunately, it seems the 27-year-old artist—who showed off some new ink over the summer—can’t make the rescheduled date.

“A sad and unexpected ending to Charm, but I am leaving this time in my life with so much appreciation [and] gratitude in my heart,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself on stage.

“I could never describe what this album means to me, and I could have never imagined where it would take us,’ she continued. The love I have for every single person involved could move mountains. I’m only crying cus I love you.”

“Thank you [and] see you next time,” the “Bags” singer concluded, alongside flowers and bunny rabbit emojis.

Fans Rally Behind Clairo After She Delivers “Sad and Unexpected” News: “Love You So Much”

Despite the sad news, fans rallied around the singer in the comments section to her post.

“Thank you so much for Charm, Claire, it’s already a timeless classic!! This era has been incredible from start to finish. I’m going to have such fond memories of this era,” one top comment read.

“I will hold these memories and this music in my heart forever. Love you so much,” a second fan added.

“Mannn, I was so excited to be there for the end of charm, thank you for everything,” a third fan chimed in, adding several crying emojis.

Clairo’s true last show for Charm was in September at the All Things Go NYC festival.

Meanwhile, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, founded by Tyler, the Creator in 2012, is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

The festival’s lineup is stacked with talent, including ASAP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Doechii, Earl Sweatshirt, GloRilla, 2 Chainz and T-Pain. Despite the rain postponement and Clairo’s cancellation, the festival added Kali Uchis to the mix—a fitting choice, given her hit song “After the Storm.”