Clairo Models Low-Cut Top, Shows off Her Tattoo

Pop star Clairo had fans buzzing recently, rocking a low-cut top that perfectly showcased some bold, eye-catching ink.

Videos by Suggest

After her performance at BST Hyde Park in London on July 6, the “Pretty Girl” singer shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her preparation for the show.

In her backstage trailer, the 26-year-old served up a series of smoldering mirror selfies. The brunette bombshell flaunted her killer curves in an ultra-tight black skirt paired with a daringly plunging top—proof that confidence is always in style.

Images via Instagram / Clairo

Clairo’s plunging top revealed her bold tattoo—a medieval sword (or is it a dagger?) starting at the hilt just above her cleavage, its blade playfully tracing a daring path downward.

The “Bags” singer nailed the look with black pumps, raven hair perfectly tousled, a sly cat eye, bold dark red lips, and a cheeky little nose ring to tie it all together.

Images via Instagram / Clairo

“Night 2 !!! Thank you for having me for my biggest shows ever. Nervous, grateful, had so much fun. ILY,” she captioned the mirror selfies.

Of course, her five million Instagram followers couldn’t resist flooding the comments, swooning over the singer’s sizzling selfies.

“Sweet mother of god,” one swooning fan declared. “You’re so beautiful Miss Clairo,” a second fan added. “WOOF WOOF MEOW MEOW,” a third wordsmith added.

Clairo Recently Starred in Another Artist’s Music Video

Meanwhile, Clairo (real name Claire Elizabeth Cottrill) recently starred in a music video… but not her own.

Clairo stars in a new video by artists Kim Tee and koby. Kim Tee plays guitar in Clairo’s band, while koby is a producer in her circle. JDM Global, who features on the song, is also part of the band Shelly with Clairo.

“LEMONHEAD” is the latest single from Tee and Koby, featuring a sleek electroclash sound that captures the energy of a night out in the city. The video stars Clairo, dressed in a white tee and mini skirt, wandering through New York City, smoking, sitting on benches, and even lying in the middle of the road.

“3 minutes of Clairo vibing is all I need,” the top comment reads in the comments section of the video’s YouTube post.