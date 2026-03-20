chuck-norris-dead-at-86-following-medical-emergency

Chuck Norris, legendary martial arts champion, fan favorite action film actor, and star of Walker, Texas Ranger, has died.

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Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii on March 19, and his family announced his death in a statement this morning.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” the 86-year-old’s family wrote.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” they continued. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

His family added that they “would like to keep the circumstances private … please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

Chuck Norris Was a Prolific Martial Artist Before Turning to Acting

Born in March 1940, Norris served in the United States Air Force before dedicating himself to martial arts. During this time, he befriended fellow martial arts icon Bruce Lee and later moved to Hollywood to train actors in combat. A very famous student, Steve McQueen, encouraged Norris to get into acting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unlike many action stars, Norris was a decorated martial artist who earned black belts in karate, taekwondo, tang soo bo, Brazilian jiu jitsu, and judo. He won several championships in the late 1960s, a background that prepared him for roles in films like Return of the Dragon (also titled Way of the Dragon), where he starred opposite Bruce Lee.

His breakthrough role came in 1983 with Lone Wolf McQuade. Other film credits include Missing in Action, Code of Silence, and Firewalker.

Chuck Norris Makes His Way to the Small Screen in ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’

Of course, many of his characters were tough guys who only resorted to violence when provoked. This proved to be the template for his wildly popular TV show, Walker, Texas Ranger.

On the beloved show, Norris played Cordell Walker, a former U.S. Marine. Walker, Texas Ranger aired for nearly 200 episodes. A reboot of the series starring Jared Padalecki launched on The CW in 2020 and ran until 2024.

Meanwhile, the star enjoyed excellent health and fitness until the end. He celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10. He shared a training video on social media with the caption, “I don’t age. I level up.”

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love,” the Expendables 2 actor wrote alongside his Instagram video. “Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Norris is survived by his second wife, Gena, whom he married in 1998, and his children: Mike, Dina, Eric, Danilee, and Dakota. Eric followed in his father’s Hollywood footsteps, working as a stunt coordinator and directing several episodes of Walker, Texas Ranger.