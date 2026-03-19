chuck-norris-hospitalized-in-hawaii

Martial arts master, action movie star, and beloved pitchman Chuck Norris was reportedly hospitalized in Hawaii.

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The 86-year-old was on the island of Kauai when the incident occurred, TMZ reported on March 19.

Sources close to the Walker, Texas Ranger star told the outlet that he is in good spirits.

“We do not know the nature of the emergency; however, we are told Chuck is in good spirits,” TMZ reported.

The Expendables 2 star celebrated his 86th birthday on March 10. He shared a training video on social media with the caption, “I don’t age. I level up.”

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love,” Norris wrote alongside his Instagram video. “Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Norris holds black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (to name a few). kicked off his career in the early 1970s as Bruce Lee’s nemesis in Way of the Dragon. He first roundhouse-kicked his way onto the film scene in the early 1970s. He faced off against the legendary Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon before landing his first leading role in 1977’s Breaker! Breaker!. From there, his career only accelerated, making him a global action icon with films like The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, Firewalker, and Sidekicks.

He then starred in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger for nine seasons, from 1993 to 2001. The show cemented his legendary status, leading to the creation of the infamous “Chuck Norris facts.”

For instance, they say Chuck Norris doesn’t sleep. He waits.

Here’s hoping Norris makes a full recovery ASAP and enjoys his time in Hawaii.