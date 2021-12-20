Mysterious Deaths Of Model And Her Friend Abandoned At L.A. Hospitals Results In 3 Arrests

Three men have been charged in the mysterious deaths of model Christy Giles and designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrests of David Pearce, Michael Ansbach, and Brandt Osborn. Pearce is charged with manslaughter, while Ansbach and Osborn are both charged with accessory to manslaughter.

Victims Were Abandoned At Separate Hospitals

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by three masked men on November 13. They were both unconscious. Giles was pronounced dead immediately, while Cabrales-Arzola was in critical condition. She passed away on November 24.

Police say that both women were given drugs and overdosed at a private residence in Los Angeles. The suspects then drove the victims to the separate hospitals in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, according to a statement released by the department.

“Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” the statement continued.

The suspects are being held on $100,00 bail each. It is unclear yet whether any of the suspects have retained attorneys or entered a plea. A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the families of the victims “for private investigators, funeral and memorial costs. These funds are going towards the investigations of both Christy and Hilda’s cases.”

Police and Family Members Believe There Are Other Victims

Family members of the victims are speaking out about the recent arrests, including Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers. “I breathed a sigh of relief,” he told People, describing the moment he found out the police had made the arrests. “But I also understand that this is just the beginning of the battle. There’s going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison.”

Cilliers doesn’t doubt that Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were victims of a horrible crime, saying, “they tried to leave. And they called an Uber. And whatever happened in the following 12 hours, left them dead.”

Cilliers also agrees with police that there are likely others who have fallen victim to these men. “We definitely think that there are other victims out there. And we’d love for them to come forward and just add their voices to this case, to help get these guys off the street,” he continued. “And that stops these guys from being able to victimize any other woman.”