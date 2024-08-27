Christopher Reeve Admits He Wanted to Die After Accident But Wife ‘Saved’ Him

Christopher Reeve struggled with his will to live after his equestrian accident left him paralyzed, but his wife helped him find hope.

In a new trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, the late actor shared the straightforward words of his wife, Dana Reeve, which transformed his perspective on life.

” ‘I ruined my life and everybody else’s,'” Reeve recalls thinking.” ‘I won’t be able to ski, sail, throw a ball to [his son] Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go.’ “

“ ‘And then she said the words that saved my life: ‘You’re still you. And I love you,’ ” Reeve added.

Yesterday, DC Studios unveiled the first trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

The film chronicles Christopher Reeve’s remarkable journey from an unknown actor to an iconic movie star. His definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman established a benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate today’s cinema. Reeve embodied the Man of Steel in four Superman films. He also showcased his talent across numerous other roles, demonstrating his impressive range as an actor.

Tragically, in 1995, a near-fatal horse-riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down, altering his life forever.



After becoming a quadriplegic, he emerged as a charismatic leader and activist dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries. He became a passionate advocate for disability rights and care, all while continuing his career in cinema both in front of and behind the camera, alongside his commitment to his beloved family.

The Documentary Profiles Christopher Reeve’s Life, From His Superman Days, His Accident, and Beyond

Super/Man features heartfelt interviews with Christopher Reeve’s three children—Matthew, 44, Alexandra, 40, and Will, 32—as well as tributes from his late wife, Dana, who passed away in 2006 from lung cancer. The documentary also includes memories shared by Reeve’s friends, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels, and Glenn Close.

Meanwhile, the comments under the YouTube trailer drop for the film were flooded by Reeve fans. Of course, for a generation of cinephiles, he is the quintessential Man of Steel.

“I’m a 49-year-old bear of a man and this put tears in my eyes. People need to know just how much hope and inspiration this man brought to the world,” one fan wrote. “He wasn’t only Superman on the silver screen but in real life too. RIP Legend,” a second fan added.

A third fan recalled how Reeve shot his signature smile at the audience at the close of every Superman film.

“This man smiling at me at the end of each movie made me feel like everything would be alright in my world,” they admitted.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story drops in select theaters on September 21, with a special “Encore Presentation” on September 25, coinciding with Reeve’s birthday.