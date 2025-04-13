Bruce Glover, Star From Classic James Bond Movie, Dead at 92

Bruce Glover, known for his roles in Chinatown and the James Bond classic Diamonds Are Forever, and father of actor Crispin Glover, has passed away. He was 92.

Videos by Suggest

Crispin announced his father’s death on Instagram on Saturday, March 29. “Bruce Herbert Glover May 2, 1932 – March 12, 2025,” the Back to the Future actor wrote.

Crispin shared a poignant black-and-white photo of Bruce as a young man serving in the army. He also posted a still of Bruce from the 1974 film Chinatown, a snapshot of Bruce attending the Los Angeles season two premiere of *American Gods*—the series in which Crispin starred—and a touching family moment of Bruce with a young Crispin sitting on his lap, alongside his wife Betty, who passed away in 2016.

Crispin Glover and his father Bruce Glover circa 2007. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

A representative for Crispin confirmed to People that the veteran actor passed away from natural causes.

Seasoned fans of classic Southern cinema will remember Bruce Glover as Deputy Grady Coker, starring alongside Joe Don Baker’s iconic portrayal of Sheriff Buford Pusser in Walking Tall (1973). Glover reprised his role in the film’s 1975 and 1977 sequels, which featured Bo Svenson taking over as the lead.

Glover delivered a memorable performance as Duffy, an associate of Jack Nicholson’s J.J. Gittes, in Roman Polanski’s Film Noir Chinatown (1974). He also took on the role of a menacing debt collector pressuring a hustler, played by James Coburn, in Walter Hill’s gritty drama Hard Times (1975).

Guy Hamilton’s Diamonds Are Forever (1971), the sixth and final Eon Productions film featuring Sean Connery as James Bond, introduced audiences to Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd—portrayed by Glover and jazz musician Putter Smith.

Sean Connery and Bruce Glover on the set of the James Bond film ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, in 1971. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

These sinister yet memorable characters, a pair of gay assassins, carried out the dirty work for diamond smuggler Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Charles Gray).

Bruce Glover’s Acting Career Began on Stage in the 1960s

Glover, born in Chicago during the Depression era, found his passion for acting after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His career began on Broadway in the 1960s with standout performances in The Night of the Iguana and Mother Courage and Her Children alongside Anne Bancroft. He later transitioned to television, earning his first credited role in Car 54, Where Are You?, according to Deadline.

His résumé also includes C.C. & Company (1970), Black Gunn (1972), and Ghost World (2001).

Jim Brown decks Bruce Glover in the 1972 film ‘Black Gunn.’ (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

He also made guest appearances on popular TV shows such as Barney Miller, The Facts of Life, T.J. Hooker, and Murder, She Wrote, among many others.

Bruce’s last credited role was in the 2015 Polish film Influence (which co-starred Crispin), per IMDB.