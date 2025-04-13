Punk Rock Frontman Accused of Abuse: Allegations Surface Against Zulu’s Anaiah Muhammad

Punk rock band Zulu has parted ways with its frontman, Anaiah Muhammad, after he was accused of physical abuse.

Last month, the musician, Simpson, came forward, revealing in an Instagram post that Muhammad had abused her. She stated that she moved in with Muhammad last year. However, the nature of their relationship quickly transformed and mutated into a violent one.

Simpson also claimed that he started punching and kicking, leaving her body battered and bruised. It also became difficult for her to move.

“In April of last year, we had an encounter that was initially consensual,” she wrote. “Which resulted in me being so traumatized.”

“I was gaslit by him into thinking I was on my period,” she continued. “Until I was able to visit a healthcare provider after a subsequent encounter. Where he choked me so hard it left a big bruise near my neck down to part of my collarbone.”

She pointed out, “I knew after showing it to someone I needed to seek help.”

Simpson then shared, “Knowing something was deeply, deeply wrong, I began sharing my experience and feelings with people who may know of someone else harmed by Anaiah.”

She further claimed that she uncovered an “extensive, horrifying pattern of abuse” by Anaiah Muhammad.

Anaiah Muhammad Denies Abuse Allegations and Zulu Announces Band Changes

In his own statement, Aniah Muhammad addressed the allegations made by Simpson. He denies he ever abused the fellow musician.

“The claims against me are not only untrue but also deeply damaging – to me, my loved ones, my band and those who have supported me throughout my life,” Muhammad wrote on Instagram. “I want to make it absolutely clear that I have never engaged in any form of coercion, manipulation, or isolation toward this individual. At no point have I ever tried to control her environment, interfere with her personal life, or restrict her in any way.”

Meanwhile, the remaining Zulu bandmates released a statement. They stated the band is going on hiatus after parting ways with Anaiah Muhammad.

“We are aware of the allegations brought forth against Anaiah. We stand in solidarity with all people who are victims of abuse,” the statement reads. “And condemn the mistreatment of those vulnerable in our communities.”

Our hearts go out to anyone who has experienced any form of physical or emotional abuse, assault, or any other act,” they continued. “That has caused harm and taken their agency away from them.”

The bandmates further shared, “Other members of Zulu have separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity. We want to acknowledge the allegations were never disclosed to us prior, and we were immediately concerned reading the detailed account…”

“We understand that this has been extremely upsetting and disappointing to anyone who supported this band, its message, and what it represented,” they added. “Upon our return home, we have withdrawn from scheduled performances and will be officially putting this project on pause.”

The band has canceled all upcoming tour dates.