Disney World Turning Another Iconic ’80s Movie Into New Experience: What to Know About ‘The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure’

Paying homage to 1989’s iconic animated masterpiece, The Little Mermaid, Walt Disney World will launch a new musical experience next month featuring the film’s beloved characters.

According to the Walt Disney World website, The Little Mermaid—A Musical Adventure will debut on May 27 at Hollywood Studios. The show allows fans to relive Ariel’s enchanting story in a “dazzling” theatrical production.

“Watch as Ariel follows her dreams to be part of the human world,” the show’s description reads. “This little mermaid’s adventure is brimming with familiar moments—like encounters with King Triton and Ursula—and stirring scenes.”

Fans will also be “swept away” by the film’s iconic songs. This includes “Part of Your World, “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Kiss the Girl.”

“This fantastic tale is enchanted with stunning set pieces and cutting-edge effects that capture Ariel’s imagination and emotions,” the description adds.

The show will be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Animation Courtyard near Hollywood Boulevard.

The New Disney World Musical Replaces ‘Voyage of the Little Mermaid’

The new The Little Mermaid-A Musical Adventure will replace Walt Disney World’s long-running Voyage of the Little Mermaid show. The old show was also in Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Animation Courtyard.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid made its debut on January 7, 1992, nearly three years after The Little Mermaid’s theatrical release. It featured live-action, puppetry, special effects, music, and clips from the film.

The show started with guests looking at discovered artifacts, including King Triton’s trident. The guests then entered the theater, and Sebastian sang “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World.” Ursula, in puppet form, sang her famous song “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” stealing Ariel’s voice. The show then followed the sea witch through her demise.

Following the end of Ursula, King Triton allowed Ariel to be with Prince Eric, and they lived happily ever after. The show ended with falling water covering the stage.

The long-running show came to an end on March 15, 2020.