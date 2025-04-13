Jean-Claude Van Damme Facing ‘Potential Criminal Investigation’ in Human Trafficking Scandal

Action film icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is facing a potential criminal amid a Romanian human trafficking scandal.

According to legal documents obtained by The Telegraph, the Belgian martial artist and Hollywood star has been accused of having sexual encounters with five women, who allegedly were trafficked from Romania. The incident reportedly occurred at a 2015 television series launch party in Cannes.

The documents state that the women were “given” to Van Damme at the event. The trafficking was said to have been organized by Morel Bolea, a Romanian suspected sex trafficker. He was also a former head of a modeling agency.

A woman who attended the event shared details in a testimony. “When we got there, we realized we weren’t participating in a film festival event,” she stated. “But rather at the launch of a TV series starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which was held in a hotel event room.”

She stated that one of the event’s organizers took five girls from the Fashion TV team. They were all sent to Van Damme.”

The whereabouts of the woman with whom Jean-Claude Van Damme was on the night of the party are unknown.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused of Using a ‘Service’ to Hook Up With the Trafficked Girls

Lawyer Adrian Cuculis filed the criminal complaint with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). He spoke out about the situation.

“They were basically offered to Van Damme,” Cuculis said about the women. “This is the allegation that Jean-Claude Van Damme used the services of one or more exploited girls. They were there for [sic] making sexual intercourse with this guy…if Jean-Claude Van Damme hooked up with them in the club and they went and engaged in six-person intercourse, it’s perfectly fine.”

However, Cuculis said, “But if somebody comes to you keeping her hand in his hand and says, ‘Ok off you go with him into the room,’ this means something else. It’s a deposition stating out very clearly what happened there, and who offered the girls and what are the terms of them, the conditions.”

Meanwhile, Van Damme’s agent spoke to Fox News about the allegations.

“The reported facts are both grotesque and non-existent,” Patrick Goavec, the actor’s agent, said. “Mr. Van Damme does not wish to comment or fuel this rumor, which is as absurd as it is unfounded.