Bride-to-Be Dies After Falling From Rollercoaster

A bride-to-be has passed away after falling from a roller coaster at an amusement park in Delhi earlier this month.

According to The Indian Express, the tragic incident occurred at the Fun N Food Water & Amusement Park in the South West Delhi District of India on Wednesday, Apr. 2. The woman, identified as Priyanka Rawat, 24, was with her fiancé, Nikhil Singh, 26, at the time. The couple was on the rollercoaster in the early evening.

As the ride began, the bride-to-be, who got engaged in February 2025, fell about 20 feet from the rollercoaster. A police official shared with India Today, “During the rollercoaster ride, when the swing reached its peak, the stand broke, and Priyanka fell straight down.”

Law enforcement further confirmed that the accident was caused by a faulty or malfunctioning seat belt on the ride.

The bride-to-be was transported to nearby Manipal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. She sustained multiple injuries to her legs and arms. Her ears, nose, and throat were also bleeding.

The Bride-to-Be’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Shocking Rollercoaster Accident

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Singh spoke out about the tragic loss of Rawat.

“Rawat and I were elated after our wedding date was fixed for February 10 next year,” he said. “Among our many future plans, I had decided to take Rawat to Cyprus with me after our wedding. We were looking for a suitable job for her there.”

Singh then said, “The 15-second ride turned our fun into a tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Rawat’s family filed a lawsuit against Fun N Food Water and Amusement Park management for the accident.

Mohit Rawat, the bride-to-be’s brother, stated, “I request the police to conduct a fair investigation and punish all those whose negligence led to her death.”