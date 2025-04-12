Celebrity Hairstylist’s Wife Convicted in Shocking Murder Plot with Adult Film Star Lover

A jury has delivered a verdict in the trial of Monica Sementilli, accused of planning the murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist Fabio Sementilli.

Per the Los Angeles Times, Sementilli broke down in tears as she was convicted of orchestrating her husband’s “particularly vicious murder” alongside her porn star lover, all in an alleged scheme to claim his million-dollar life insurance payout.

Monica Sementilli was convicted on Friday, April 11, of murdering her husband at their upscale Woodland Hills, California, home. The jury found her guilty of murder for financial gain and conspiracy to commit murder after three days of deliberations.

“This was a cold and calculated crime motivated by greed and betrayal,” Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles County District Attorney wrote in a statement.

“Today’s verdict ensures that those responsible for this ruthless act will be held accountable,” Hochman added. “Our office remains steadfast in the pursuit of justice for victims and their families. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fabio Sementilli’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his tragic loss.”

Monica Sementilli is the Third Person to be Convicted in the Murder of Her Husband

Sementilli is the third individual to be convicted in this case. Her lover, adult film actor Robert Louis Baker, admitted to committing a crime of passion in March. Meanwhile, former Oregon parole officer Christopher Austin was previously found guilty of second-degree murder.

Baker, a registered sex offender, met Monica Sementilli while working as a racquetball coach at West Hills LA Fitness. Over time, their connection developed into a romantic relationship, according to The Los Angeles Times.

On January 23, 2017, Baker fatally stabbed Fabio Sementilli in the neck and torso on the patio of his home, while Austin restrained him. Following the attack, Baker fled the scene in Sementilli’s black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera, which was later discovered abandoned several miles away from the luxury residence.

Monica Sementilli and their daughter, Isabella, discovered his body just minutes later.

Austin stated that while Sementilli was not directly involved in the killing, she allegedly left the door unlocked to allow them entry.

Prosecutors Painted Monica Sementilli as the ‘Mastermind’ Behind the Murder of Celebrity Hairstylist Husband

Prosecutors described Sementilli as the “mastermind” of the murder plot, alleging that she sought to claim $1.6 million from her husband’s life insurance policy while bypassing the complications of a divorce, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“These experienced prosecutors and detectives investigated and prosecuted this case over eight years, painstakingly putting together each piece of this murder puzzle to overcome the lies and deception of Monica Sementilli and her lover who thought they had made a clean getaway,” Hochman explained.

Austin received a 16-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, Baker and Sementilli face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Fabio, a renowned hairstylist featured on TLC and former VP of education for Wella at P&G, worked with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Russell Crowe, and Jackie Chan.

Sementilli is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.