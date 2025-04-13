sydney-sweeney-flaunts-legs-in-barely-there-shorts-in-new-pics

Nubile blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney just showed off her legs for days in an Instagram post in the wake of her split from Jonathan Davino.

Videos by Suggest

In a post shared on Saturday, April 11, the 27-year-old actress posted a photo showcasing her long legs while sitting on the edge of a staircase. Sweeney posed cross-legged, not so subtly revealing part of her delicious derrière.

The Immaculate actress shared a video alongside the pic showcasing her Miu Miu sneakers.

Even in a gray sweatshirt and mini shorts, she turned heads, with fans flooding the comments to rave about her effortlessly captivating legs and curves.

“How do I look this pretty so effortlessly?” one fan gushed. “This is the last time I look at Instagram while driving! I almost ran off the road,” a second reckless onlooker added. “Sidney Sweeney forever,” yet another beguiled fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans seemed to be adding being in a relationship with Sweeney on their vision boards.

“Fiiiiiiiine, we can get married AFTER meeting your parents,” one fan joked. “Babe, when are you gonna post me?” a second Instagram denizen quipped. “What time were we grabbing dinner again?” a third wishful onlooker wrote.

Hey, dream it, do it, guys.

Sydney Sweeney Recently Called Off Her Engagement, Leaving Rumors of Dating Glen Powell Swirling

Fans may feel emboldened to make their move now that Sweeney has officially ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino. The couple had been together for seven years before ultimately parting ways.

Reportedly, the actress dumped Davino to focus on her career.

In addition to the upcoming season of her hit HBO series Euphoria, Sweeney is taking on exciting new projects, including a film adaptation of The Housemaid and a biographical movie about legendary boxer Christy Martin.

Since her breakup, Sweeney’s outing with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell has sparked dating rumors. In March, she attended Powell’s sister’s wedding in Texas.