Christopher Meloni Relishes Being Declared A ‘Zaddy’ At 61

Christopher Meloni is known for his longtime role as Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, but the actor has a new claim to fame: an internet “Zaddy.”

Meloni Enjoys ‘Zaddy’ Title: ‘It’s A Gas. It’s Fun’

While Meloni is a talented actor, he is just as talked about for his physical attributes. The internet frequently posts pictures that show off his impressive backside, and it seems like Meloni embraces it.

RELATED: Helena Christensen Surprisingly Loves Buying These Wardrobe Staples Secondhand

“It’s a second act to a certain degree,” the 61 year-old laughed. “It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.”

So, what is a Zaddy? According to Merriam-Webster, the word is used online to describe an attractive, fashionable older man. Meloni’s fit physique and hilarious social media posts definitely classify him as a Zaddy in the internet’s eyes.

How His Family Views Meloni’s Internet Fame

The actor says his wife, Sherman, and kids—Sophia, 21, and Dante, 18—aren’t embarrassed by his new title. In fact, they find it funny! “My wife, she’s lovely, she gets it. Meaning she’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it’s ‘Really? Really?'” the actor said. “Their friends will send them a meme that’s come out or whatever.”

“But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it,” he added. “It’s cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honor.”

Meloni: ‘Age Is A Wondrous Thing’

Meloni also talked about his career renaissance and continued success at this stage in his career. “Age is a wondrous thing,” the actor explained. “You hope that with time you get a little wiser, get a little more patient and really come from a place of more maturity, which I translate to clarity and love. And by love, it’s not kumbaya, but a sense we’re all in this together, we’re all doing the best we can. It’s a more refined way to operate.”

RELATED: 89-Year-Old Joan Collins Proves You’re Never Too Old For A Bikini In New Insta Post

“[I’m] really just having an attitude of enjoying the ride,” the actor continued. “It’s great. Are you kidding me? I’m 61 years old and a Zaddy. The lucky streak continues.” Meloni is one of many actors who are enjoying the internet’s adoration later in their acting careers.

More From Suggest