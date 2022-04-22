Christopher Lloyd’s Wife: All About His Marriage To Lisa Loiacono

Christopher Lloyd is an actor who has been appearing in television shows and films since the 1970s. His best-known work was on Taxi between 1978 and 1983, the Back to the Future trilogy, and The Addams Family.

While many are familiar with Lloyd’s professional highlights, not everyone may know details about his personal life. For instance, he has been married five times. Learn more about his current spouse, Lisa Loiacono, and see if the fifth time was the charm.

Christopher Lloyd And Lisa Loiacono Have Been Married Since 2016

Since 2016, Lloyd has been married to Lisa Loiacono, who is 32 years younger than him. They first met in 2012 when Lloyd was selling the house he shared with his fourth wife, Jane Walker Wood. Loiacono was his real estate agent.

Though Lloyd and Loiacono do not have children together, Loiacono does have one child from a previous relationship.

(Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images)

In March 2021, the actor discussed how he and his wife spent their time during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been good,” he told The Guardian. “We have dinners at home; Lisa prepares wonderful food. I think we got to know each other more and better.” Lloyd also described Loiacono as his “best fan” and that she’s the last wife he’ll ever have.

It does appear to be true love, just based on how he gushes over his wife on social media. On her birthday in 2021, he wrote, “You are more wonderful and lovely in my eyes than you ever were before; and my pride and joy and gratitude that you should love me with such a perfect love are beyond all expression…You are my whole world.”

Lloyd Has Been Married Four Other Times

Despite finding his soulmate in Loiacono, Christopher Lloyd has been married four other times.

He was wed to Catherine Dallas Dixon Boyd between 1959 and 1971. In 2002, decades after their divorce, she sued him for not paying his alimony. The actor was apparently supposed to give Boyd $1,500 each month until she remarried or passed away, which she had not done.

He was married to Kay Tornborg between 1974 and 1987, an actress who appeared in works such as Who?, The Woman Inside, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, and Otherworld in the ’70s and ’80s.

From 1988 to 1991, he was married to Carol Ann Vanek. It was his shortest marriage. Then, he was married to Jane Walker Wood from 1992 to 2005. She is best known for writing and producing Bob the Butler starring Tom Green and Brooke Shields. Wood is also the only ex-wife whom Lloyd is still close with. He told The Guardian that he and Loiacono get dinner with Wood and her husband every now and then. Wood and Loiacono even take hikes together every morning.