Christine Baranski Refers to Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Flight As ‘Grotesque Displays of Wealth’

Months after Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Katy Perry’s controversial Blue Origin flight, actress Christine Baranski is making her opinions about the situation known.

While appearing on a panel for HBO’s The Gilded Age at the ATX TV Festival earlier this week, the actress called out the Blue Origin flight as she discussed the deceptions of wealth on TV.

After stating she would love for The Gilded Age to continue, because there is “such an exploration to be done in terms of the corruption that goes on, the buying of government influence, which is happening now,” Baranski slammed the all-women crewed Blue Origin Flight NS-31.

“And the grotesque displays of wealth? Sending women into a spaceship for what? So they can do their makeup?” she asked. “What the f–? Don’t get me started.”

Referencing her The Gilded Age character, Baranski added, “I’m going to sound like Agnes.”

Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, and Amanda Nguyen went up in the Blue Origin shuttle for their 11-minute voyage to the edge of space on Apr. 14.

Along With Christine Baranski, Other Celebrities Have Criticized the All-Women Crew Blue Origin Flight

Among those who have previously criticized the Blue Origin flight was Olivia Munn. During her Today with Jenna and Friends appearance on Apr. 3, Munn slammed the flight.

“What are they doing?” Munn asked. “I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

Completely baffled by the situation, Munn also stated, “Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”

Emily Ratajkowski also shared her thoughts on the Blue Origin flight in a TikTok video. She called the whole thing “beyond parody.”

“That space mission this morning, that’s end-time s—,” she declared. “Like, this is beyond parody. [Saying that] you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet…”

After pointing out the “resources” that went into making the flight happen, Ratajkowski stated, “I’m disgusted.”

Speaking about the criticism following the flight, King said that in her eyes “anybody’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here. We can all speak to the response we’re getting from young women from young girls about what this represents.”

Sánchez Bezos pointed out she would love to bring the critics to Blue Origin so they can see the “thousands of employees” who don’t just work there, but also put their “heart and souls” into the flights.