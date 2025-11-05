Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Injured in Freak Accident

One of Christina Haack’s ex-husbands was injured in a freak accident last month.

Ant Anstead, Haack’s second husband, took to Instagram to share details about how rough October was for him.

“October can officially go away!” he declared in the post, which features a photo of him in an arm cast. “Three close and beloved friends received terrible diagnosis! It kick started me to look closer at my health, and I went down many rabbit holes…. Diet, peptides, body scans, vitamins etc. etc.”

He then wrote, “Then WHAMMO!! A freak footy accident, and I detached my pectoral muscle and tore my rotator cuff and labrum!”

Christina Haack’s ex further shared that the surgery was complete and he is being forced to rest, which is something he admittedly doesn’t do well with.

“So I’m taking it as a sign! And I am going back down the health rabbit hole,” he continued. “As I’m in the age group where I need to take this stuff more seriously! And be Healthier and kinder to my body.”

Anstead then added, “Any and all advice greatly appreciated.”

Haack and Anstead married in 2018 but called it quits in 2021, leading to a rough divorce. They share one son, Hudson.

Christina Haack and Her Ex-Husband Unexpectedly Reconciled Earlier This Year

Christina Haack and her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, unexpectedly reconciled earlier this year on her HGTV series, The Flip Off.

All three of her exes, including her more recent ex-husband, Josh Hall, appeared on the show, with her first ex-husband, Tarak El Moussa, co-starring. Anstead was notably a judge for one of the show’s home challenges.

“Ant and I split up when Hudson was one, and now Hudson is 5,” Haack explained while reflecting on where she stands with Anstead. “During the time between his first birthday and, I would say, his fifth birthday, we did not communicate a lot.”

Despite the situation, things between them improved shortly after she and Hall ended things. “After Josh and I split up, I went over to [Ant’s] house to pick Hudson up because I was taking him to a birthday party,” Haack said. “And when I walked up to the door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn’t hugged in years.”

The duo had a long talk, which led to the reconciliation.

“He just said, ‘I’m so sorry for everything you’re going through, and I’m here for you no matter what you need,'” Haack recalled. “It was a very nice moment. We had a long talk after, and we decided to put all the BS aside and be good co-parents, like Tarek and I, for Hudson.”