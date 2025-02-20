christina-haack-recalls-when-she-unexpectedly-reconciled-with-her-second-ex-husband-ant-anstead

Ready to make amends, Christina Haack reflects on how she and her second husband, Ant Anstead, reconciled four years after their divorce.

Videos by Suggest

During the latest episode of her new HGTV show, The Flip Off, Haack shocked her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, by bringing in Anstead as a judge. She detailed the surprising decision, which she made right after the split from her third husband, Josh Hall.

The duo married in 2018 but called it quits in 2021, leading to a rough divorce. They share one son, Hudson.

“Ant and I split up when Hudson was one, and now Hudson is 5,” Christina Haack said while reflecting on where she stands with Anstead. “During the time between his first birthday and, I would say, his fifth birthday, we did not communicate a lot.”

However, things between them improved shortly after she and Hall ended things.

“After Josh and I split up, I went over to [Ant’s] house to pick Hudson up because I was taking him to a birthday party,” Haack continued. “And when I walked up to the door, he gave me a huge hug. We hadn’t hugged in years.”



The HGTV star then said she and Anstead had a long talk about the situation, leading to the reconciliation. “He just said, ‘I’m so sorry for everything you’re going through, and I’m here for you no matter what you need.’ It was a very nice moment. We had a long talk after, and we decided to put all the BS aside and be good co-parents, like Tarek and I, for Hudson.”

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Caught Off Guard By Christina Haack Bringing Ant Anstead in ‘The Flip Off’ Judge

Tarek El Moussa and his now-wife, Heather, were admittedly shocked by Haack’s decision. They told People they were caught off guard.

“All of a sudden, they’re besties,” Tarek said. Heather noted it “really threw” her and Tark off because they were under the impression that Haack and Anstead “weren’t talking.”

Heather also spoke about how the amended relationship between Christina and Ant unfolded in front of them.

“[Christina] started following [Ant] on Instagram, and we were like, ‘What? What’s going on?’” she recalled. “It really was like that for us. You see it transpire on TV and we’re so thrown off by the situation. I think we texted her, ‘Why are you following Ant? What’s going on?’”

On the show, Christina spoke about her judge picks. “I feel like some of [the judges] that I picked were just to mess with him. It worked.”