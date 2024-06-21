Christina Applegate Sparks Concerns With ‘I Don’t Enjoy Living’ Comment

Recently, Christina Applegate sparked concerns from fans when she stated that she didn’t “enjoy living.”

Amid her battle against MS, Christina has been open about her struggles on her podcast, MeSsy, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. In a recent episode, she spoke candidly about how the disease has caused her to fall into a deep depression.

“I don’t enjoy living,” she said at the time. “I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

These comments, which were picked up by countless outlets, concerned many listeners and loved ones of Christina’s. However, this didn’t sit well with the podcast host — in fact, it “disgusted” her.

In this week’s episode, Christina voiced her frustrations about the situation.

“Ask me how I am, Jamie. Oh my god, you guys, I’m so good,” she said sarcastically at the beginning of the episode. “Isn’t that what everyone wants to hear? I’m good. Does that take a little bit of the pressure off of all of you? I’m good.”

She then called out how she recently spoke about some “dark stuff I was thinking and feeling.”

“This is our safe place to get those things out,” she continued.

Christina added that many individuals feel shame when they’re experiencing mental health issues, and her reason for opening up was to help others feel less alone.

“When people hold those [feelings] in because they’re so afraid to say how they truly feel, we give it immense power,” she added. “Society has told us that we’re supposed to be just f—ing fine … I am not a proponent of that kinda thing.

“I think it is incredibly healing and important to be able to express the thoughts, whether that makes someone uncomfortable or not,” Christina continued.

She then clarified that “the people” used the comments about her mental health as clickbait, which ultimately caused random individuals to reach out and overstep with their opinions and support. In fact, the comments even got back to her daughter.

“It’s like the turtle then having to go back into their shell,” she said. “By making such a big deal about it, you’re making other people think, ‘Oh shit, I can’t talk about this.’ And that is not okay with me.”

She also clarified that she is “not sitting here on suicide watch,” but dark thoughts certainly come into her mind from time to time. This is something she owns, as it’s a mere part of being human.

“I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any kind of chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, ‘This is great!'”