christina-aguilera-poses-in-her-birthday-suit-as-she-turns-44-in-wild-photos

Leaving very little to the imagination, Christina Aguilera rocked her “birthday suit” in celebration of her 44th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

In her latest Instagram post, the “Come On Over” hitmaker was seen topless while only donning a black hat with matching black bottoms and strappy heels. She covered her chest with just her right hand. Her famous platinum blonde hair had loose curls.

“Birthday Suit #44,” she captioned the post.

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to gush about the photo.

“Getting older in years, but younger in appearance is what I’m talking about!!!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan also wrote, “And she keeps getting better.”

A fellow admirer then invoked one of Aguiler’s hit songs in their comment.

“44 Never LOOKED SO GOOD!!!” they wrote. “Alexa, play dirrty by Xtina.”

Christina Aguilera Previously Addressed Rumors She Was Taking Ozempic Following Dramatic Weight Loss

The birthday suit post comes just months after Christina Aguilera addressed the rumors she was taking Ozempic to help lose weight.

The rumors sparked after the pop star flaunted her smaller figure while on stage in Mexico this past May.

“Best Ozempic result to date,” one person stated in the comment section of a TikTok video featuring Aguilera singing during the concert.

Aguilera spoke out about the comments about her weight in the August 2024 issue of Glamour.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f**k about your opinion,” she stated at the time. “I’m not going to take it on.”

The singer went on to state why she brushed off the comments rather than being offended.

“It must be your responsibility to take up your space,” she said. “Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

Aguilera pointed out that others have been criticizing her figure since the launch of her music career in the late ‘90s.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she continued. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”

While admitting she based her self-esteem on “how skinny” she was, the singer stated she doesn’t want her daughter Summer or son Max to ever experience something like that.

“Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she added. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”



