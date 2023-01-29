Suggest

All Of Christina Aguilera’s Most Aggressively Y2K Fashion Looks Featured Her Favorite Accessory

Can you guess what it was?

By Lindsey Willard
January 29, 2023 | 3:00 p.m. CST
Christina Aguilera poses in magenta top with high bun
Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com

When Christina Aguilera came onto the music scene in the ’90s, she made waves with both her four-octave vocal range and her, cough, *unique* sense of style.

Although her sense of style has developed over the years, Aguilera has always enjoyed trying out various fashion looks. In fact, the Grammy Award winner told Elle, “I look back at the looks I’ve had over the years. I’m proud of myself that I had the courage to experiment with crazy hairstyles and some fashion things. Would I do it again? No. But that’s part of the learning process and getting from point A to point B.” 

Turns out, many of her “point A” ensembles included some crazy hats. Let’s take a look!

Pretty In Pink

Christina Aguilera in tan cargo capris and white crop top
(Scott Gries/Getty Images)

On November 14, 2002, the musician appeared on MTV’s TRL for their “Spankin’ New Music Week.” The singer topped off her outfit with a fedora-inspired lavender hat.

2002 MTV Music Awards Glam

Christina Aguilera in blue crop top and mini skirt
(DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier that same year, Aguilera attended the MTV Music Awards in New York. As a presenter, the singer opted for a cream hat that tied her aggressive Y2K look together.

Business… Casual?

Christina Aguilera in black blazer and matching pants with hat
(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Then in December 2002, the singer made her way to the VH1 Big In 2002 Awards in Los Angeles in a black boho hat that matched her black suit.

Those Pants Though

Christina Aguilera in camo pants and white tank top
(by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On February 6, 2003, Aguilera attended the “Turn Up The Heat-Fight Global Warming” benefit concert in Los Angeles. This time, Aguilera opted to pair a baseball cap with her very low-rise camo pants.

Red-Carpet Realness

Christina Aguilera in white crop top and low-rise jeans with striped hat
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When she attended the premiere of “8 Mile” at the Village Theatre in Westwood, California on November 6, 2002, Aguilera topped off her ensemble with an oversized striped newsboy cap.

Capri-Wearing Cuteness

Christina Aguilera in capris and red stringy top
(Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Apparently the singer loved a good newsboy cap because she sported another version a few months later at the 30th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 13, 2003.

True To Her Roots

Although Aguilera’s style has certainly changed over the years, she still loves to accessorize with a good hat. At the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, Aguilera donned headwear on stage.

Earlier in the year, she even sported a glittery hat on Instagram as she thanked fans for a great summer tour. As Aguilera continues to experiment with her “point B” looks, we’re thrilled that her wardrobe still includes her favorite accessory.

