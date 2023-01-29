All Of Christina Aguilera’s Most Aggressively Y2K Fashion Looks Featured Her Favorite Accessory

When Christina Aguilera came onto the music scene in the ’90s, she made waves with both her four-octave vocal range and her, cough, *unique* sense of style.

Although her sense of style has developed over the years, Aguilera has always enjoyed trying out various fashion looks. In fact, the Grammy Award winner told Elle, “I look back at the looks I’ve had over the years. I’m proud of myself that I had the courage to experiment with crazy hairstyles and some fashion things. Would I do it again? No. But that’s part of the learning process and getting from point A to point B.”

Turns out, many of her “point A” ensembles included some crazy hats. Let’s take a look!

Pretty In Pink

(Scott Gries/Getty Images)

On November 14, 2002, the musician appeared on MTV’s TRL for their “Spankin’ New Music Week.” The singer topped off her outfit with a fedora-inspired lavender hat.

2002 MTV Music Awards Glam

(DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier that same year, Aguilera attended the MTV Music Awards in New York. As a presenter, the singer opted for a cream hat that tied her aggressive Y2K look together.

Business… Casual?

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Then in December 2002, the singer made her way to the VH1 Big In 2002 Awards in Los Angeles in a black boho hat that matched her black suit.

Those Pants Though

(by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On February 6, 2003, Aguilera attended the “Turn Up The Heat-Fight Global Warming” benefit concert in Los Angeles. This time, Aguilera opted to pair a baseball cap with her very low-rise camo pants.

Red-Carpet Realness

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When she attended the premiere of “8 Mile” at the Village Theatre in Westwood, California on November 6, 2002, Aguilera topped off her ensemble with an oversized striped newsboy cap.

Capri-Wearing Cuteness

(Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Apparently the singer loved a good newsboy cap because she sported another version a few months later at the 30th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 13, 2003.

True To Her Roots

Although Aguilera’s style has certainly changed over the years, she still loves to accessorize with a good hat. At the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, Aguilera donned headwear on stage.

Earlier in the year, she even sported a glittery hat on Instagram as she thanked fans for a great summer tour. As Aguilera continues to experiment with her “point B” looks, we’re thrilled that her wardrobe still includes her favorite accessory.