Chrissy Teigen Unrecognizable After Latest Cosmetic Procedure, See Her New Look Here

Chrissy Teigen has been determined to come out of her bullying scandal better than ever and has spent the last few months traveling with her husband John Legend and working to improve herself. The first thing Teigen tackled was staying away from alcohol, which she’s said has made a marked improvement to her life. She also splurged on some new plastic surgery which has completely transformed her face, much to her fans’ shock.

Chrissy Teigen Unveils Shocking New Look

Though she’s been keeping much quieter since Chrissy Teigen was accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden, the former model has been slowly reemerging on Instagram. She’s shared some very intimate thoughts about her situation on the social media site, but she recently explained a sudden change in her looks.

Teigen opened up to her followers about a recent cosmetic procedure that’s left her nearly unrecognizable. She uploaded a video of herself explaining the changes she’d had made to her face, revealing that Buccal Fat Removal was performed to remove fat from her cheeks. In the video, Teigen could be seen wearing a beige blazer over a white shirt.

Teigen’s Look Spark Online Debate

Moving the camera around to catch all the new angles her cosmetically altered face now gave, Teigen explained, “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here.” As she continued to show off her dramatic cheekbones, sharp jawline, and adorably pointed chin, Teigen added, “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it.”

The video has disappeared from Teigen’s Instagram Stories but was reposted by The Cosmetic Lane on Twitter. The reactions to the video in the comments below were mixed, to say the least. Plenty of people complimented Teigen’s new looks while others were a bit harder to please. Some even cautioned the social media star that the procedure she’d had done would come back to bite her as she aged. Still others cruelly referred to her as “Handsome Squidward,” a character from the children’s cartoon Spongebob Squarepants.

Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to reveal she’s had Buccal Fat Removal done by Dr Jason Diamond. pic.twitter.com/aJNoPrYdzf — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) September 13, 2021

What Teigen, Husband John Legend Have Really Been Up To

What is clear is that Teigen thoroughly enjoys her new look and has no problem showing it off. She obviously feels very attractive, which is great for her. We happen to think she looks gorgeous and if she’s happy, we’re happy. Teigen is currently traveling with her husband, John Legend, as well as the couple’s two kids. Teigen’s most recent Instagram post shows her and hubby taking in a bit of fly fishing.

Despite rumors that the two’s marriage has begun to crumble following Teigen’s bullying scandal, the two are all smiles in their latest photos together. They’ve also spent quite a bit of time traveling this summer, including a romantic Italy getaway as well as more local destinations like Chicago and New York City. It would appear that the tabloids got the story wrong yet again.