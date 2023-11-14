Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Dress Splits Wide Open At Gala

The model and mother of four is making light of yet another wardrobe malfunction since her time in the spotlight.

37-year-old fashion model and television producer Chrissy Teigen suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Baby2Baby gala on Saturday. The annual charity event raises money for children affected by poverty.

The Lip Sync Battle commentator began the night by posting a picture of her gown for the event. Her hair was neatly parted and styled in a wavy medium length bob. The dress was a sleek black fit with a high slit and a string of golden 3D beaded flowers that wrapped around Teigen’s shoulder.

It was certainly an elegant look, but things took a slight turn for the worse later that night moments after Teigen entered the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Her entire backside was exposed after the zipper on her $2,500 Affair dress came undone. Teigen then flocked to Instagram to share the amusing moment with her nearly 43 million followers on Instagram.

“Oh lol,” the cookbook author wrote in an overlay caption on a photo of her crouched over in her seat at the event. From what the image shows, the zipper was still latched together but the track was completely open, clearly a malfunction on the manufacturer’s end.

Teigen didn’t go into detail about whether the problem had been resolved, but it appeared that the former recipient of the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award thoroughly enjoyed herself as she joined numerous other celebrities in attending to show support for this year’s award winner, Salma Hayek.

“Holy moly the beauty, the icon!!” Teigen captioned a photo she posted of Hayek on her Story at the time.

Also in attendance among the A-list celebrities were none other than Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, and Demi Lovato, among several other notable figures.

The burning question on everyone’s mind: Did any of these high-profile guests come to the rescue of the television personality with her gown predicament?

We may never know.

It is also worth noting that this isn’t the first zipper issue the Mulligan voice actress has had. In 2021, Teigen posted a picture of a wardrobe malfunction during a date night with her husband of roughly 10 years, John Legend.

She had to use a long jacket to conceal the exposed side of her dress after the zipper broke.

Then in 2016, Teigen’s private parts were put on full display after a sexy black gown she was wearing encountered a rather strong gust of wind.

Still, we think it’s awesome how Chrissy Teigen tackles life’s curveballs and turns them into a good laugh.

Here are other celebrities who have recently suffered wardrobe malfunctions:

Cardi B

In a recent story we covered, female rap artist Cardi B posted a hilarious short video while she was in the middle of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. The “WAP” artist went briefly topless while on a plane 35,000 feet in the air after her top portion of her dress had to be altered by her team.

Kelly Clarkson

The singer turned TV show host had to stop one of her shows mid-song after her black lacey dress also encountered a malfunction, exposing her breast to her audience. Clarkson ran off stage and returned moments later to get the show back on track. She later apologized about the ordeal.