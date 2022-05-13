Chrissy Teigen Responds To Fan Who Thought She Got ‘Constant Liposuction’

Chrissy Teigen has shown her husband John Legend plenty of support as he performs, but a recent Instagram photo of the model and celebrity personality at Legend’s concert prompted one fan to claim Teigen got “constant liposuction.” Teigen quickly responded to the out-of-pocket comment and set the record straight when it comes to allegations about her plastic surgery.

Chrissy Teigen’s Super Chic Concert Look

As her husband John Legend’s number one fan (he did dedicate an entire album to her so it’s only fair), Chrissy Teigen loves attending his concerts. For one recent performance, Teigen put on a pair of very frayed Daisy Dukes, which she paired with a black tank top and matching blazer. She posted several photos of herself in the outfit, both before, during, and after the concert, so we got to see the utterly chic concert ensemble from practically every angle.

One photo, in particular, got Teigen’s Instagram followers buzzing thanks to Teigen’s insanely toned legs. Wearing a pair of knee-high boots to complete the outfit, Teigen has her blazer clenched in her fist, which is raised high above her head. Her other arm is propped up on her cocked hip in a pose that just screams, “go ahead and check out these legs, you know you want to.”

Indeed, though we can’t say enough nice things about Teigen’s outfit, it really is her legs that are the belle of the ball in this particular photo. In the caption Teigen, who was apparently bending to pressure about where she got those cute shorts, wrote, “the shorts are @area okay!!!!!”

Fans Love Leggy Teigen

Commenters were quick to praise Teigen’s legs, with one follower writing, “Where do I buy those legs?” Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Ok but how do I get those legs??” However, it was a reply to another, similar comment that caught Teigen’s attention.

One follower wrote, “more interested in the legs!!” to which another woman replied, “constant liposuction, trainers and good diet.. as she should. I would lol.” Teigen apparently spotted the comment fairly quickly, and responded, “‘constant liposuction’ what are you even talking about lol.” We’re not entirely sure what the poster meant by that either, though we were amused by another commenter who guessed, “you know… you’re on a filtration lipo system that’s hooked under your clothes.”

Teigen’s History With Plastic Surgery

Teigen has been entirely upfront about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done (and undone when it comes to her breast implants) over the years, so we trust that her confusion about the phrase “constant liposuction” means there’s no truth to the claim.

Almost a year ago, Teigen had a Buccal Fat Removal procedure done to reduce the amount of fat in her cheeks, creating a more contoured effect on her face. In the months since she had the procedure, the difference is impossible to miss. Teigen also recently gave up alcohol, admitting that she didn’t always have the healthiest relationship with it and that she often wound up regretting her actions while under the influence. That could also explain why Teigen is looking so toned and glowing in recent weeks and months.

