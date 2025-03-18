chrissy-teigen-hits-back-at-critics-of-her-appearance

Refusing to put up with any negativity, Chrissy Teigen hit back at critics over her appearance.

In a since-deleted post, the model called out the “miserable” people who criticized how her cheek filler looks in recent photos. “Stop being miserable,” she declared in the post, per Page Six. “Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things? Remember thinking things?”

Chrissy Teigen then reflected on how people would share their criticism before social media. “You’d go through a magazine, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that person looks like s–. Ugh, I would never have that haircut… those teeth suck. We all do it, but we used to do it like magazines, and then we spit it out, and it would go into the universe, and it would disappear.”

She further advised her critics to “do that” when it comes to attacking her looks.

“Like, what the f— is wrong with you?” the model continued. “Now, you take the time to type it out… Like, what?””

Teigen then called out specific comments that were directed towards her. “Her cheeks look too filled,’” she read.“’Why would she fill her cheeks like that? Why would she do her lips like that? Ugh, I would never. I would never do that. I would never, that’s so gross.’”

Chrissy Teigen Tells Her Critics to Keep Their Criticism To Themselves

Chrissy Teigen went on to encourage her critics to keep their thoughts and words to themselves. “Just say those things inside, in your head,” she explained. “Say them inside your big brain.”

Teigen also said, “Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don’t let them keep anything in because you’re spewing them out.”

Chrissy further acknowledged, “I know it makes you feel better to think that you’re the only one with eyes, but, like, why oddly I fill my cheeks to the point where people talk about my cheeks?” I don’t ever want to be the example of anything. Like, I want to float through the middle, you guys.”

However, Teigen admitted in a separate since-deleted Instagram post that her rant was the result of her taking a sleep gummy. “TBH I had a sleep gummy and just felt compelled to say this,” she said. “Because no matter what I post some dork has to talk about the wallpaper on my wall, my face, my kid’s shirt, the inorganic yogurt.”

She then added, “But I love you even though you are a bit off.”