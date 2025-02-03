Chrissy Teigen Chooses See-Through Dress for the Grammy Red Carpet — See the Photos

Chrissy Teigen seemed to channel some Bianca Censori fashionista energy with her barely there Grammy Awards gown. The 39-year-old model and TV personality turned heads on the red carpet at LA’s Crypto.com Arena, dazzling in a strapless fishnet dress that left little to the imagination.

Teigen completed her look with black hoop earrings, multiple studs, and a selection of rings. The model also showed off an ombré blunt bob at music’s biggest night. She completed her look with a contoured complexion, overlined brown lips, and defined brows.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Meanwhile, her husband, John Legend, proved he’s always in style, rocking a fishnet-patterned Louis Vuitton suit and a necktie.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose together at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/V6jkfEWHK0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2025

Of course, onlookers were quick to compare Teigen’s see-through fashion choice to Censori’s antics.

“She’s channeling Bianca Censori…” one fashion critic wrote on X in response to Teigen’s Grammy’s gown.

Other Grammy (and fashion) fans seemed very over the near-naked looks.

“Let’s bring back class. The over-the-top nudity needs to go,” one onlooker bemoaned, perhaps while clutching their pearls. “Y’all put some damn clothes on,” another X user echoed. “What happened to fashion??????” a third user wondered.

Why Chrissy Teigen is Getting Compared to Bianca Censori for Her Grammy Gown

Of course, Ye and his Aussie wife stole the spotlight on the event’s red carpet on Sunday. Initially draped in an oversized black fur coat, Bianca Censori later removed the outerwear, revealing a sheer, see-through dress that left little to the imagination. Meanwhile, West stood beside her, exuding a calm, stoic presence as they posed for the cameras.

After their red carpet appearance, the couple was noticeably absent inside Crypto.com. Reportedly, the daring duo simply left the festivities after their fashion strut.

After the award show, Ye and Censori shared photos of their outfits on Instagram. “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My best friend, my wife,” Ye wrote in a since-deleted post.

Meanwhile, Teigen has been captivated by the Christian Siriano gown ever since it made its striking debut on the runway at New York Fashion Week last September.

“Thank you, thank you for getting this dress into my hands and onto my body @csiriano,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “I’ve been sending pics of it to my friends for months! I love you!”