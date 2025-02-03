Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s Suggestive Stunt Didn’t Get Them Kicked out of Grammys, Despite Reports

Although they were quick to depart from the Grammys following their overly revealing red carpet appearance, Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s suggestive stunt did not get them kicked out of the iconic event, despite reports.

Videos by Suggest

The couple turned heads while on the event’s red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 3. Although she initially wore an oversized black fur coat, Censori ditched the cover, posing for the red carpet photogs wearing a sheer see-through dress that showed everything. West posed alongside Censori without much emotion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Following the red carpet walk, the duo was nowhere to be seen inside Crypto.com. Reports from various media outlets, including Page Six and Entertainment Tonight, claimed they were kicked out of the event because they were not officially invited.

However, a source revealed to Variety that the rumors were false, and West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car, and left.”

Following the award show, West and Censori took to their Instagram to share photos of the ensemble. In a since-deleted post, West wrote, “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My best friend, my wife.”

Censori did not caption her posts, which are still on her account.

In 2024, he released “Carnival” with Ty Dolla Sign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti. The single reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys.

Along with “Carnival,” West released his highly anticipated Vultures 2 album.

West was not nominated for any other awards for this year’s event. In the past, he has received 75 Grammy nominations and won 24.

Kanye West’s Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Was Not Seen at the 2025 Grammys

While he and Bianca Censori made that shocking appearance on the Grammys red carpet, it appeared that Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was not at the iconic music event.

However, The Kardashians star turned heads herself while attending the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 1. According to People, she wore a black halter-style dress by Balmain that dipped low in the back. The gown is from Balmain’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection. It features black crocodile skin print leather and chainmail.

While attending the event, Kardashian was spotted mingling with Kelly Rowland and Kristen Noel Crawley. Keke Palmer, Rachel Zoe, and Teyana Taylor were also present.