chrissy-teigen-threatens-to-leave-john-legend-following-social-media-post

Chrissy Teigen made headlines after threatening to leave her husband John Legend.

On Wednesday, the singer decided to join in on the viral “no dusty sons” trend by sharing a post on Instagram with his 1-year-old daughter, Esti. The proud father held baby Esti while raising an eyebrow at the camera.

In a video that included text saying, “Recorded an entire album for my baby girl so she won’t be impressed by your son playing a G chord on guitar.”

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Leaving Husband

The trend was originally intended to educate boys on how to be better partners in relationships down the road. Yet it has grown to include kids. On opulent trips and experiences so they won’t be dazzled by someone who just does the bare minimum.

In terms of the internet challenge, it’s safe to say that Legend is outdoing all other fathers. Sadly, some are not amused by his antics.

“You really did this trend, oh my god,” His wife Chrissy Teigen joked in the comments section of his reel. “I’m heading out. U can have custody.”

John Legend Gets Candid About New Album

Teigen and Legend’s dynamic is notoriously playful and humorous. But the love they have for their children – Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren – is no joke. The musician posted a charming Instagram carousel of his family last Friday. The same day his new children’s album “My Favorite Dream” was released. In an interview with PEOPLE, Legend credited the album’s completion to his family, saying the project was “completely inspired by my wife and our babies.”

“It’s finally release day for My Favorite Dream! This album has been a true labor of love,” the dad of four shared in his caption, adding that, “It’s completely inspired by my wife and our babies, the family tree we’re all a part of and are continuing to grow.”

He continued, “I want our babies AND yours to find joy and inspiration and comfort from this music. So I hope it helps them fall in love with music and helps them cope with all the worries and challenges they may have. I hope the spirit of LOVE at the center of the album is contagious and palpable. And, when it’s time, I hope it helps them FALL ASLEEP (please!) and dream all their favorite dreams.”