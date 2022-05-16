Chrissy Metz’s First Role On ‘Entourage’ Was Almost Unrecognizable (And Hilarious)

Chrissy Metz is now a major star, known for her leading role on This Is Us, but the actress wasn’t always a household name. In a 2018 interview, she recalled one of her first acting gigs and how it almost made her quit acting altogether.

The Acting Job That Made Metz Say ‘I Can’t Do This’

Metz recently sat down with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb to talk about her first acting job: one line in an episode of Entourage. “It was, like, 2006,” Metz recalled. “The scene was with James Cameron, the director.” Metz looks very young, and many fans were surprised to learn that she had made an appearance on the show.

“Were you freaking out?” Kotb asked. “Are you kidding?” Metz laughed. “I went into the bathroom after the rehearsal and was crying on the phone to my manager like ‘I can’t do this, I didn’t audition with the scene, and they want me to say this really hard line!’”

“And she was like ‘Chrissy,’” Metz continued. “‘You put your big-girl panties on, and you go out there and you do the damn job’” She and Kotb laughed while Metz demonstrated the shaky breaths she was taking while on the phone call.

Metz Remembers Thinking ‘I’m Not Supposed To Be An Actress’

The actress went on to talk about how one of the actors offered her his “sides”—a small section of the script that typically covers one scene—and a background extra told her “You actually have to hit your mark, and then turn.”

“I was like, ‘I’m not supposed to be an actress,’” Metz said. She managed to say her one line to Cameron, which she still remembered: “Excuse me, Mr. Cameron, is the syncing at the tech market an attempt to foreshadow the forthcoming sinking of the Titanic?”

Her Acting Career

“So you walk off that set…” Kotb started. “And I’m like ‘I can’t do this,’” Metz finished. However, it’s clear Metz got her nerve back; she went on to appear in TV shows like American Horror Story: Freak Show, The Last O.G., and Superstore, as well as starring in This Is Us.

Her role as Kate Pearson in the hit NBC show even earned her nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globes. Metz has also started appearing in movies, like the Netflix teen movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and the upcoming drama Stay Awake. Fans of Metz loved hearing the actress’ story of self-doubt, and are thankful she didn’t end up quitting acting after all.

More From Suggest

Could Ellen DeGeneres’ First Guest Also Be Her Final Guest?



Minnie Driver Thought Matt Damon Handled Their Breakup In A ‘Fantastically Inappropriate’ Way



Chrissy Teigen Responds To Fan Who Thought She Got ‘Constant Liposuction’