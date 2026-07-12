Garth Brooks Launches Comeback Amidst Scandal

Two years after a makeup artist accused him of assault and battery, Garth Brooks is ready to make a comeback.

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The country music legend announced earlier this month that he is preparing for his “Blame It All On My Roots Tour.”

The event’s title is inspired by his hit 1990 track, with the same name.

Speaking about his touring return, Brooks stated, “Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box. The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

The first stop will take place at the Gainbidge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 21 and 22. Tickets will go on sale on July 17.

The lawsuit was first filed in October 2024 by a makeup artist identified as “Jane Doe.” According to the filing, Brooks allegedly assaulted the woman in 2019. She accused him of assault after multiple unwanted advances.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the suit stated. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom, and she did not have a separate room.”

The woman stated that Brooks allegedly “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked.” This left the makeup feeling “trapped in the room alone with Brooks.” The suit also states Brooks made “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Roe and his wife.

Brooks Previously Claimed the Woman Accused Him After Asking Him For Financial Assistance

Brooks has denied all allegations.

He filed a preemptive lawsuit in September 2024. He alleged that the woman was experiencing “financial difficulties” and had asked him for assistance. Although he helped, the woman continued to demand more financial assistance and asked for salaried employment and medical benefits.

Brooks couldn’t agree to her demands. He said the woman responded with “false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct that occurred years ago.”

Both Brooks and the woman’s legal teams were working on a settlement in late 2025.

“[Brooks] engaged in settlement negotiations with Mrs. Roe after being informed that failure to do so would lead to the filing of the Draft California Complaint in a court in California,” the woman’s legal team stated. “He directed his counsel to disingenuously message that [a] settlement was possible, in order to delay Mrs. Roe’s filing for as long as possible. Brooks now seeks to dismiss or stay the California Action on grounds that the Mississippi Action was filed first.”

The woman’s lawyers further stated that Brooks’ “bad faith, sham action” was nothing but a “forum-shaping maneuver” that was meant to preempt the woman’s promised California complaint. It was also to deny her access to an anti-SLAPP statute.

The judge dismissed Brooks’ appeal to dismiss the case.