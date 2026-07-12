president-trump-reacts-to-the-death-of-us-senator-lindsey-graham

Shortly after the news broke about US Senator Lindsey Graham’s sudden death at 71, President Trump issued a statement about the longtime politician.

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At around 3:30 am on Sunday, the world leader took to his Truth Social platform to announce the news.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump wrote. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW.”

Although a once outspoken critic, Graham became one of Trump’s key allies within the Republican Party. At one point, Graham referred to himself as the president’s “North Star.”

The late senator’s team announced he died following a “sudden and brief illness.”

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” Graham’s team stated. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

NBC News reported that emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s home in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

Graham started his political career in the early ’90s. He became the US Senator from South Carolina in 2002. He was also seeking re-election for a fifth term.

Political Leaders Near and Far Release Statements About Graham’s Passing

Along with President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune issued a statement about Graham’s death.

“My heart is heavy this morning to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham,” he wrote. “Lindsey’s long and dedicated service in the Air Force and in Congress carried him to far-flung regions of the world.”

Thune further shared, “He was a strong advocate for the United States and a strong ally to freedom-loving countries across the globe. He believed in the might of America to achieve good in the world and dedicated his life to advancing that cause.”

Thune also praised Graham for fighting “passionately” for South Carolina. “He was a trusted adviser and colleague to me and many others, and numerous presidents and heads of state have relied on his counsel. His influence on the federal judiciary, our national defense, and his beloved South Carolina will be felt for generations.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Graham twice over the past week. The world leader stated he was “deeply saddened by the news.

“Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer,” Zelensky wrote. “He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia’s full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed. We remained in constant dialogue, and I will miss our conversations.”

He also noted that Ukraine will “always be especially grateful for the recognition of our people and words of admiration for the courage of Ukraine’s defenders.”