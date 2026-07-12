band-members-and-dj-among-10-dead-in-plane-crash

Members of the music group Da Pond Band and a DJ were among those killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas over the weekend.

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In a post on X, the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union confirmed the news. “Among the dearly departed are some of the talented and vibrant members of our entertainment community, including members of The Pond Band and a DJ. “[Their] passion, dedication, and artistry touched so many lives and helped to enrich the cultural fabric of The Bahamas.”

Sources close to the situation told CBS News that DJ Fresh, whose real name is Melvin Henfield, was believed to be on the plane when it crashed. 10 people, including five core members of Da Pond Band, were reportedly on board the aircraft.

No further details, including the names of those who perished, have been revealed.

The Plane Crash Occurred in North Andros on the 53rd Anniversary of the Bahamas’ Independence

According to AP News, the crash occurred in North Andros, west of Nassau. Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave David initially announced that one person had survived. However, he later revealed that the person had succumbed to their injuries.

“We gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow,” he stated, pointing out that the people were celebrating the Bahamas’ 53rd anniversary of independence. “It has become a day of mourning.”

He then shared, “To every family that has received the devastating news that someone they love will not be coming home, we offer our deepest condolences.”

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority further revealed that the Cessna 402 had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. The aircraft was heading to San Andros when it crashed.

CBS News further reported that the crash prompted the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights.

In a statement, the Bahamas’ Ministry of Energy, Utilities, and Aviation said that the suspension of Flaming Air’s air operator certificate is a precautionary safety measure while officials investigate the cause of the crash. The ministry further pointed out that the suspension is a result of two safety incidents. Both incidents happened on Friday.

Speaking about the first incident, Energy, Utilities, and Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said a Flaming Air plane was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot reported a concern and turned back to Nassau. After passengers deplaned, the aircraft caught fire.