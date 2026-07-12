‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Files Stalking Injunction Against Ex’s Friend

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has filed a stalking injunction against Dakota Mortensen’s friend Cru Eaton after he posted a video of her crying during a fight with her ex.

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According to TMZ, the injunction was filed in Utah’s Salt Lake County on Friday. In the court documents, Taylor stated that she has video and/or photographic evidence to back her claims against Cru.

However, the petition is not considered a restraining order. It is a request for a judge to force Eaton to stop stalking or harassing her.

Eaton recently posted a video that he claimed captured the aftermath of a heated argument between Taylor and Dakota. In the clip, Taylor is heard repeatedly asking her now ex, “Why are you doing this?” and “Why are you filming me?”

Dakota then stated, “What about the 120th time you’ve beaten me up and I’ve never done anything?” The fellow Secret Lives star further pointed out that he was recording her because she knew she could “get caught” for her alleged behavior.

He then accused her of acting “different” while he was recording her.

Cru also stated, “Everyone is so concerned and so focused on what must have been happening before the videos started. You guys do understand that Dakota doesn’t start these fights, so he has no way of knowing when he needs to be recording them, correct?”

Cru further shared a screenshot of a direct message to Taylor. “Please stop posting about me, Taylor, especially after you sent a cease and desist to me … This behavior in front of the kids is uncalled for and creates trauma.”

Taylor Slammed Cru For the Video

Just after catching wind that Cru posted the video, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to vent about the situation.

“There’s a huge difference between accountability and cruelty,” she wrote, per PEOPLE. “Releasing a video of a woman who is so clearly freshly postpartum isn’t accountability. It’s CRUEL.”

She then wrote, “Anyone who’s been postpartum can see it. She doesn’t need the internet preserving one of the hardest, most vulnerable seasons of her life ot weaponize against her forever. I CANNOT. That draws a line.”

“Whether you like her or not is irrelevant,” Taylor added. “This should p— off every woman in America. WOW CRUE.”

A source further told PEOPLE that the video actually “shows Dakota berating his postpartum girlfriend, repeatedly heightening the situation despite her asking him to stop.”

“It’s sad that someone [Cru] who isn’t the parent would post these videos and keep fanning the flames,” the insider noted. “The kids will find [the videos] one day.”

Another source added, “People close to Dakota are sick of watching Taylor get away with all of this. They want to help, but sometimes the way they try might not actually help him out the most.

Taylor and Dakota are currently in the middle of a custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Ever.