Marvel Actress Reportedly Dies at 82: Co-Star Announces Wai Ching Ho’s Death

Wai Ching Ho, an actress who appeared in Marvel’s 2017 action-packed TV shows Iron Fist, Daredevil, and The Defenders, has passed away. She was 82 years old.

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Fellow actor Orville Mendoza took to Instagram to confirm the news of Ho’s passing.

“The last time I saw her was a couple of years ago when we did a table read of a new play,” he shared. “It would be the closest we’d get to work with each other although we had known each other for many years.”

Mendoza further shared, “Is there a better metaphor than calling someone a pillar of the community? Pillar seems so inadequate for Wai’s art and her impact. Maybe the foundation? Or better, the earth. Not only does the earth support us, it grows and nurtures us. Or perhaps the sun, the catalyst that makes all things grow.”

The actor also described Ho as “the sun,” adding, “Rest well, dear Wai, and thank you for letting me bask for too short a while in your beams.”

Born on November 16, 1943, in Hong Kong, Ho went into acting in the late ’80s. She appeared on ABC’s soap opera One Life to Live from 1987 to 1990. Her first film was Cadillac Man.

Other films she appeared in were The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, April Flowers, Hustlers, Turning Red, and Sight.

In addition to the Marvel Universe, Ho was a regular on the Law & Order franchise. She last appeared on Law & Order last year. She was also a regular in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Details about Ho’s passing, including the cause of death, have not been revealed.

Fellow Marvel Star Pays Tribute to Ho

Peter Shinkoda, who starred as villain Nobu Yoshioka on Daredevil, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Ho.

“I won’t ever forget you,” he wrote about Ho. “I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom – I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.”

Ho’s fans also took to the comment section of Shinkoda’s post to honor the late actress.

“Saw her in a performance of king lear not too long ago,” one fan wrote. “Very kind and talented soul.”

Another fan added, “She was such a highlight in the Defenders universe. Daredevil wouldn’t be the same without her presence.”