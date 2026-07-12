‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Co-Star Claims Taylor Frankie Paul ‘Weaponizes’ and ‘Manipulates’ Her Fans

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Mikayla Matthews has called out Taylor Frankie Paul, claiming she “weaponizes” and “manipulates” her fans.

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The drama started when Whitney Leavitt posted a video alongside Matthews and fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmates Miranda Hope, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Jen Affleck, and Mayci Neeley.

The group was seen dancing together, with the overlay text reading “We’re surviving” to the question “Will MomTok survive this?”

Paul, who hasn’t been involved with the all-mom group due to a domestic violence allegation, replied to the post. “Looks like thriving to me,” she wrote. “I’ll show you surviving.”

The reality TV star then posted a video taking a dig at her co-stars. She pointed out multiple opportunities she’s received. She also changed her Instagram bio to “creator of MomTok,” a slam on Leavitt’s July 8 video. In the clip, Leavitt referred to herself as the “creator” of the group.

Leavitt later clarified, “It’s not founding mother…it’s founding motherSSSSS.”

Matthews Is Over Paul’s Antics

Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to speak about her castmate’s problematic behavior.

“It’s honestly crazy that we’re even arguing about who created what or who’s more relevant,” she wrote. “This show was pitched to us, by the way (me, Mayci, Whitney, and Taylor, about stay-at-home moms providing for their families and, of course, ‘MomTok,’ which we all know was started by Miranda, Camille, AND Taylor.”

Matthews then stated, “Of course the talks of a show came from the Mormon moms swinging drama being exposed online by Taylor (who wouldn’t want to pick that s— up and watch it!?), and of course we’ve gotten incredible opportunities since, but every single girl had to interview and was cast because of the value and vulnerability THEY brought to make this show what it is today.”

“If they wanted a show about one person or the swinging drama, drama, they would’ve done that,” she continued. Throwing around the word ‘bully,’ but failing to acknowledge there has to be that power imbalance. Constantly threatening to ‘f— someone up’ or ruin their life publicly and using your much bigger platform to send hate to them for the sole reason of taking back that power.”

Matthews then responded to Paul’s claims about opportunity. “Seems like weaponizing and manipulating your following to keep yourself in that power position,” she added. “To intimidate the people around you over and over.”