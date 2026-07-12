Lindsey Graham’s Possible Cause of Death Revealed

Following the news that US Senator Lindsey Graham suddenly passed away at the age of 71, a possible cause of death has been revealed.

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According to dispatch audio from Broadcastify, which CNN obtained, emergency medical service workers were called to Graham’s Washington, D.C., residence at around 8:30 pm after they received a report about a person suffering from chest pains and cardiac arrest.

The person who called 911 stated they were in Baltimore, Maryland, and were on their way to Graham’s house. They believed the front door was unlocked.

Upon their arrival, first responders discovered the front door was actually locked. They gained entry to the residence and provided CPR to the person in distress.

Hours later, Graham’s team confirmed he had passed away from a brief and sudden illness.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement reads. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Graham had served in the US Senate, representing South Carolina, since 2002.

President Trump Said He Spoke to Graham Right Before His Death

While appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, President Trump said he spoke to Graham right before his unexpected passing.

The world leader noted that, other than “being tired,” Graham was fine during their phone call on Saturday night. Trump also said he believed Graham’s death was a “quick end, and maybe that’s not the worst way to go.”

The president further stated that Graham had called him to discuss the SAVE America Act, a bill that would restructure how elections operate. The bill has notably stalled in the Senate, despite Trump’s push.

“He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act,” Trump continued. “And I said, ‘Well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon.'”

In a separate appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Trump spoke about his connection with the late senator.

“If I had a problem, a real problem, I wouldn’t often ask. But if I had a problem with a Democrat, he could work it out,” he said about Graham. “He was a great, he was a great politician, actually.”

Trump went on to call Graham a “tough cookie.”

“If he wanted to get something, if he thought he was right, and he had people against him, he could be very tough, actually,” he added. “But he was a good person.”

