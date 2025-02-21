‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Couple Haven’t Spoken ‘a Word’ to Each Other in 2 Years

Chrisley Knows Best couple Todd and Julie haven’t spoken to each other since they each started their prison sentences in 2023.

Videos by Suggest

While recently speaking to People, Savannah Chrisley revealed that the former reality TV stars haven’t talked to each other since reporting to prison in January 2023.

“They don’t get to speak. It’s been two years, and they haven’t spoken a word to each other,” Savannah explained. “They’ve been together almost 30 years, and they’ve never gone a day in their life without being with one another. That’s been a challenge. That should never happen.”

The Chrisley Knows Best couple is currently serving a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. Despite not speaking to each other, they are working on appealing their sentence, which was reduced by two years in September 2023.

Savannah said she and her siblings have frequently visited their parents at their respective facilities. However, Todd and Julie have not communicated with each other.

“The Bureau of Prisons says they strive to keep families together. That’s what they love to quote,” Savannah said. “That is so far from the truth.”

Savannah Chrisley Calls Out the Prison System For Her Parents’ Lack of Communication

Savannah became a prison reform activist after her parents started their prison sentences.

“They make it almost impossible for you to communicate with loved ones,” Savannah claimed about the prisons. “They make it almost impossible to visit,” Savannah claims. “They don’t make anything easy. There should never be a time where they keep them from communicating, and they do.”

Savannah further alleged, “They interfere with emails, they interfere with mail. There was mail theft and fraud at my dad’s facility that I’m still not going to allow that person to get away with.”

Savannah is working with President Trump to get her parents pardons.

“Now that I have worked with President Trump’s team, I’m bringing all of this to his awareness, and it sucks,” she added. “It sucks that my parents are going through what they’re going through, but we’re going to take this and make something great out of it. And in the end, the government will not win.”