Chris Young Plays Concert But Refunds All Fans’ Tickets — Here’s Why

Country singer Chris Young had to tell Jack Frost to chill out this weekend, refunding tickets after his concert venue turned into an unexpected winter wonderland.

Young’s tour stop in Wisconsin Dells last Saturday hit a frosty detour thanks to some intense snowfall. With up to six inches of snow and ice blanketing the town and winds whipping like a fiddle in a frenzy, fans had to brave the elements just to reach the venue.

Some fans made it to the concert, but most decided to stay home and play it safe. After all, Young’s tour is called “It Must Be Christmas,” and rescheduling a Christmas tour for January might lose a bit of its festive charm.

Young, channeling his inner George Bailey, decided to perform the show for the fans who attended while issuing refunds to everyone, regardless of whether they were there.

“Thank you to the folks that braved the storm and made it out to the Wisconsin show. I waived my fee for this show, so all tickets can be refunded. I have instructed the venue to refund tickets to the point of purchase, whether you were there or not,” Young wrote on Instagram. “Your safety is of the utmost importance and is never taken for granted. Sending love to your families, and I hope you have a safe and happy holiday.”

Chris Young Fans Praise Country Artist For Refunding Tickets

Chris Young’s fans, filled with the Christmas spirit, took to the comments section to praise him for his generous gesture.

“Class act,” one top comment read. “Now this is what I call a true-blue, caring music artist,” another fan wrote. “You’re awesome. It’s crazy in Wisco right now,” a third fan wrote.

Chris Young visits SiriusXM Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, back in October. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Young’s tour continues Friday in Nashville, before making its way through Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Young gained fame after winning the reality competition Nashville Star in 2006. He went on to become a major name in country music. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.







