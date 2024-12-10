Chris Rock Storms Off Stage in Middle of Comedy Set at Billionaire’s Party

Chris Rock wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit at a billionaire’s Christmas party, abruptly leaving the stage in the middle of a comedy set.

Over the weekend, the 59-year-old veteran comedian performed a surprise set at a holiday party hosted by Australian businessman and billionaire Anthony Pratt, per the New York Post. However, Rock offered up another surprise. He reportedly “stormed out” in the middle of his act at the swanky affair.

Allegedly, the last joke Rock managed to get out was: “Our new push will be outer space. We’ll put all the Mexicans on the rockets.” Before he could build on the scenario, he supposedly “saw something the audience did not” that “upset him,” per The Post’s Cindy Adams, who attended the party.

Billionaire Anthony Pratt hosted a holiday party over the weekend featuring Rock.

A reportedly frustrated Rock said onstage that “he wasn’t supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn’t supposed to happen.”

The comedian then “[stomped off] quickly, forcefully, through people to the exit doors” without giving any further explanation.

Chris Rock reportedly "stormed out" in the middle of a set at the billionaire's holiday shindig.

“Without a second’s hesitation, stormed out — never to return,” Adams recalled of the explosive moment.

After Rock’s unexpected exit, Keith Urban took the stage and performed for the audience for 90 minutes.

Another Alleged Reason Chris Rock ‘Stormed Off’ During His Set at the Billionaire’s Party

It seems pretty straightforward that Chris Rock left the stage at the VIP party because he was annoyed about folks filming him. After all, he might be working on new material for an upcoming special or future tour.

However, there might be an additional reason.

Allegedly, Rock didn’t realize there would be children in the audience during his set, which included adult material.

“Chris did leave the stage that night,” an insider explained to The Daily Mail. “His routine was not suitable for children.”

“Coupled with the fact that people were filming when it was agreed that it would not be recorded, led to his decision to end the performance,” the insider continued. “But he did not storm out, nor did he disrespect anyone. He simply decided to end this because it was not the content he believed children should be exposed to.”

Meanwhile, Rock is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend.