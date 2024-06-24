Chris Rock Slams Will Smith for Nod to Oscars Slap in ‘Bad Boys 4’

Following the release of Bad Boy 4, Chris Rock has thoughts about Will Smith including a nod to the infamous 2022 Oscar slap in the new action-packed film.

A source told InTouch that the comedian isn’t thrilled about Smith referencing the incident. “Chris thinks it’s a pretty cheap stunt and he’s telling people how lame he finds it,” the insider explained.

“It’s a classic case of Will making light of a horrific situation. Will’s playing the victim. It was the lowest point of his career, but that’s no excuse.”

The source further pointed out that while Chris Rock has kept a low profile since the slap, he does find the attention-seeking tactic from Will Smith “nauseating.”

“It aggravates him that people keep bringing it up,” the insider continued. “He suffered as much as Will has and now Will has turned it into a funny scene in his movie.”

“As far as Chris is concerned, it’s more proof that Will’s a total piece of work who deserves all the crap he’s gotten. Chris isn’t going to let it go. If there’s a way to get back at Will down the line, he’ll take it.”

While presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Oscars, Rock took a swipe at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The comedian jokingly compared Jada to G.I. Jane because of her shaved head. Jada has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

“Jada, I love you,” Rock said. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

Without an exchange of words, Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face. “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth,” Smith declared.

Will Smith Apologized to Chris Rock Months After Infamous Oscar Slap

Months after the infamous Oscar slap took place, Will Smith broke his silence about the ordeal by apologizing to Chris Rock in a public statement.

“I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and, when he is, he will reach out,” the actor explained.

Will Smith also stated he was “apologizing” to Chris Rock and added, “There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.”

In the Bad Boys 4 scene, Smith’s character is seen having a panic attack. Martin Lawrence’s character decides to repeatedly slap in order to stop the panic attack.

The film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah addressed the scene by pointing out the similarities to the 2022 slap.

“I think, you know, if you watch the movie, you see that there are some parallels between what’s happening in the movie and real life,” they said. “You know, there’s – it’s almost like a meta experience that Will, in the character of Mike Lowrey, goes through with some themes.”