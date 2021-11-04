Chris Pratt’s Post About Wife Sparks Backlash From Parents Over ‘Healthy Daughter’ Comment

Chris Pratt posted an odd tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Instagram yesterday, saying she’s given him “an amazing life” and “a gorgeous healthy daughter.” On the surface, that may seem like a run-of-the-mill statement any husband might make. Twitter, however, strongly disagrees. Here’s why.

Chris Pratt Also Has A Son With Anna Faris

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were married for 9 years, before splitting in 2018, shortly before Pratt started dating Schwarzenegger. In 2012, Faris gave birth to their son, Jack, nine weeks prematurely. The premature birth meant Jack has some special needs and problems with his eyesight. The first year of his life included numerous surgeries and lots of physical therapy.

Twitter Reacts

So, as many on Twitter see it, specifically mentioning a “healthy daughter” while praising his current wife, Pratt seemingly took a shot at his ex and their son. The reaction has been fierce.

Wow wow wow this is shitty and controlling anyway, but the fact that his first child with Anna Faris was a preemie who had some health issues really puts the “healthy daughter” comment in (disgusting) context. https://t.co/mHEjkj79Gc — Charlotte (@GrooveGrl4) November 4, 2021

“That ‘healthy daughter’ line actually made me want to barf” wrote one commenter, “bc I remember watching interviews from Anna Faris with her talking about their sons’ health issues but how smart and sweet he is.”

That “healthy daughter” line actually made me want to barf bc I remember watching interviews from Anna Faris with her talking about their sons’ health issues but how smart and sweet he is like what the fuck https://t.co/VmcBYxm2R3 — egg (@bigfatmeg) November 4, 2021

Another said, “This is literally so gross. It reads like ‘my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.’”

This is literally so gross. It reads like “my new wife gave me a *healthy* child unlike you, Anna Faris.”



Anna and Jack deserve so much better. https://t.co/U2IqKmlyC8 — .nator. (@72Tominator) November 4, 2021

Yet another called him “not one of the good Chrises”, referring to the oft-discussed ranking of the Chrises in Hollywood, like Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth, along with Pratt.

Love Anna Faris…..her ex-husband, Chris Pratt not so much.



He's not one of the good Chrises. pic.twitter.com/6RmIrPgFd7 — lc 🎃🏈🌰🍂🍁🥧☕️🦃🌅🔥 (@lcatboonies) November 4, 2021

It all adds up to a trending topic on Twitter with more than 5,000 tweets, none of which are flattering to the Jurassic Park star. Some even saying they thought they liked Pratt but really just liked his character Andy from Parks & Rec.

I remember when I thought I liked Chris Pratt but it turned out I really just liked Andy from Parks and Rec — bath lady (@peptoalex) November 4, 2021

Others called out Pratt’s tweet for what they perceived as toxic masculinity.

Am I the only one reading this as “This woman is annoying but she worships me, does everything for me, and doesn’t ask me for anything. I own her. Baseball. Birthday gift? Nah, just being in my presence is enough.”



Chris Pratt has lost his mind to toxic masculinity, dont @ me — Best Ex (Mariel Loveland) (@CandyHeartsBand) November 4, 2021

It’s safe to say Pratt probably didn’t mean to come across as so callous and unloving towards the mother of his older son, but that doesn’t mean he did just that. It was a dicey thing to say and in today’s world, a celebrity has to be very careful about how their words will be received, not just their intent behind them.