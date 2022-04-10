Chris Pratt’s Unrecognizable Appearance In A Netflix Show Has Fans Asking What Happened To His Face

Chris Pratt is one of the most recognizable action stars working today, starring in blockbuster franchises like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy, but a new Netflix clip has some fans wondering what happened to the actor’s face.

Pratt And Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Appear On Netflix Organizational Show

Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger appeared on season 2 of the Netflix show, Get Organized with The Home Edit. The season hasn’t dropped yet, but a YouTube clip shows the couple reacting to their newly organized garage.

“Whoa! Wow! Yeah!” Pratt said, reacting to the surprise reorganization that his wife had planned. “Oh my god! This is insane,” Schwarzenegger added. “I’m so excited about everything. The colors are so beautiful, the labels and just how clean and beautiful everything looks.”

“What made me so excited is looking at that little workbench,” Pratt said. “I know exactly what my first project I’m gonna do on that workbench is and I’m excited about it.” While the couple was pumped to see their newly organized garage, viewers of the clip noticed something else. Many commented on the fact that the actor’s face looked puffy and that he could barely open his eyes.

Fans Comment On Pratt’s Face And Reaction To The Cleaned Garage

“RIP Chris Pratt’s ability to open his eyes,” one person commented. Another wrote, “What happened to Chris Pratt’s face? Next episode will feature the Dr who reorganized his face.” People also made fun of Pratt’s reaction to the cleaned-up garage.

“Poor Chris, trying his hardest to care about how organized the garage is,” one person laughed. Another joked, “[His] best acting performance so far.” Others praised the actor for acting happy for his wife: “Hear me out here, ’cause this is a hot take, but I don’t think that Chris is all too happy about this makeover. Just look at that man, then look at that tiny ass workbench, and then tell me he’s happy. He obviously loves this girl, because he’s doing his best to ACT happy – but he ain’t.”

It’s unlikely that the actor’s changed appearance is due to any kind of cosmetic procedure: some pointed out that he’s probably squinting because the sun was in his eyes while they were filming outside. With the release of Jurassic World: Dominion this summer, fans will get the chance to see if Pratt has permanently altered his appearance.

More News From Suggest

Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Give ’80s Fitness Video Vibes In Birthday Post

Why Kim Kardashian’s Latest SKIMS Campaign Feels Like A Step Back For Women

Heartbreaking News For Vanna White Has ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Rallying Around Her