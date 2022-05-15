Chris Pratt Recalls Late Father While Wearing Bizarre Mask In Surprisingly Touching Tweet

Chris Pratt remembered his late father with a funny photo posted to social media and, while the tweet was meant to be humorous, fans also found the actor’s feelings about his dad touching.

Pratt Remembers His Late Father In Funny Social Media Post

“I imagine what my late father would say if he saw me perched in my trailer wearing an infrared face mask with moisturizing ice packs on my eyes,” Pratt captioned a picture of him wearing a high-tech face mask and laying on a couch. “Whatever it is… it would probably hurt my feelings.”

Fans loved the photo and the accompanying joke and shared stories of their own dads in the comments section. “Hahahahahahah. I’m glad his imaginary, lovingly hurtful words are still rattling around in there,” one person wrote. “I literally think the same thing if I apply lotion to my face.” Another person joked, “Hurt feelings are no match for moisturized cheeks.”

Others made jokes about Pratt’s famous role as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as his relationships with other Marvel characters. “I thought it was a new design of Starlord’s mask,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Are we going to ignore the fact that this looks close to Star lords mask? Lol.” Others pointed out the face mask’s similarities to another Marvel character’s signature look. “New Iron Man confirmed,” someone wrote. Another commented, “When you buy Iron Man on Wish.com”

The Actor’s Upcoming Marvel Movies

If it seems like fans have Marvel movies on the brain when it comes to Pratt, it’s no surprise. It seems like new facts about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder are being revealed every day. Pratt will reprise his role as Star-Lord in both films.

Even though Pratt is playing the same character in both movies, he recently told Gizmodo the difference he sees between the two versions of Star-Lord. “Well, you know, there’s James Gunn’s Peter Quill and then there’s the Peter Quill that has existed outside of James Gunn, which is in cameos in The Avengers and now the cameos in Thor,” he explained.

“And so truly the Peter Quill that I do when James is in charge is an extension of him. And the Peter Quill that I do when it’s not him in charge is really kind of me letting loose to do a little bit more than probably he would want me to do, in some way. So I guess the difference would be that,” the actor concluded.

From funny and sweet social media posts to blockbuster movie franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Pratt and his sense of humor.

