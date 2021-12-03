Chris Pratt Allegedly Feuding With Maria Shriver’s Family, Miranda Lambert Reportedly Driving Husband Away With Bossy Behavior, And More Celeb Gossip

Relationship problems happen even among the wealthy and famous, and this week’s tabloids claim some of today’s most beloved celebrity couples have been dealing with more than their fair share of issues.

One tabloid reported that country music star Miranda Lambert has been driving her husband away with her bossy behavior.

Another report insists actor Chris Pratt is feuding with both his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as well as her mother Maria Shriver over being left out of a family photo.

We also encountered a report this week that alleges Cameron Diaz’s lack of social life has led to fights with her husband, Benji Madden.

With the holidays approaching, this can be a stressful time of year for any couple, but are these superstar spouses succumbing to the winter blues? We’re taking a closer look at these rumors.

Miranda Lambert Driving Her Husband Away With Bossy Behavior?

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

According to Star, Miranda Lambert and her former NYPD husband Brendan McLoughlin have hit a rough patch and it’s all due to Lambert’s so-called bossy behavior. After he was featured in one of Lambert’s music videos sans shirt, McLoughlin has supposedly been reconsidering his decision to quit working as a police officer. “Brendan has been feeling henpecked for a while now, but lately it’s gotten so bad, he’s thinking about returning to his old police job,” a source tells the outlet.

Read why else McLoughlin has allegedly been rethinking his marriage to Lambert through here.

Chris Pratt Feuding With Wife, Maria Shriver’s Family Over Being Left Out Of Family Photo?

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt isn’t just having problems with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, but her entire family according to a report from OK!. Pratt is allegedly smarting after he wasn’t included in a family photo with Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver’s family, the notorious Kennedys. There’s apparently no love lost for the actor on that side of the family, the outlet contends, with many family members finding Pratt “cocky.”

How Pratt is described by his in-laws behind closed doors, and what they think of his parenting skills, can be read here.

Cameron Diaz Fighting With Her Husband Over Her Lack Of A Social Life?

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Although Cameron Diaz isn’t as active in Hollywood as she once was, the tabloids still keep up with the former actress’ life, especially where her husband, Benji Madden, is concerned. A new report out of OK! claims Madden is feeling “restless and bored” with Diaz’s homebody persona and has been trying to get his wife to get out for date night, only to be turned down every time.

Read more of this story and check out our insight into what’s really going on by clicking here.

