Chris Noth’s Wife: What We Know About His Marriage With Tara Wilson

Chris Noth is a true television veteran. In addition to playing the iconic role of Mr. Big on Sex and the City, he spent five years playing detective Mike Logan on Law & Order and another three years reprising the role on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He was also on The Good Wife from 2009 until 2016 and currently stars opposite Queen Latifah on the CBS reboot of The Equalizer. But what about his personal life? Has he been as lucky in love as he has been in his career? The answer appears to be yes, thanks to a woman named Tara Wilson. Here’s everything you need to know about Chris Noth’s wife.

Chris Noth And Tara Wilson Have Been Married Since 2012

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

According to People magazine, Noth met Tara Wilson in the early ’00s when she was working as a bartender at the Cutting Room in New York City—a bar and lounge owned by Noth. Despite the fact that Wilson was 27 years Noth’s junior, the pair hit it off and began dating—though they apparently faced some rough patches at the start. “At the beginning, I’d say we broke up every two weeks,” Wilson admitted in a 2008 interview with the Canadian publication Maclean’s. “Then it was every two months. Then it was every six months.”

In the same interview, Noth added: “We’d break up so often and I’d be like, ‘That’s it! It’s over!’ Then a few weeks later I’d be like, ‘Why am I missing her so much? Get over it goddammit!’ It got to be too much of a hassle to be apart,” he joked.

When the pair finally tied the knot in 2012, Noth was 58 and Wilson was 31. The long-time couple wed in a private ceremony on the island of Maui, as far away as possible from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. “We kept that marriage real tight,” Noth said in a 2013 interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I mean, I was amazed it even got out, it was in a remote spot, we didn’t tell anybody.”

Unfortunately, despite their diligence, the Sex and the City actor said one pesky pap did manage to get a picture. “We did pretty well, some photographer from the National Enquirer I guess climbed up a tree from two miles away and got a shot somehow,” he explained. “But it was pretty quiet, which is the way I wanted it.”

They Have Two Children Together

(Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com)

In January of 2008—four years before officially becoming husband and wife—Noth and Wilson had their first child together, a son named Orion. Noth was overjoyed to become a first-time father at the age of 53. “Being with him is very fulfilling, very amazing,” he told People at the time.

But Noth also admitted that as his son got older, it became more and more necessary for him to make sure he kept himself in good shape. “The other day I was throwing my kid around on the bed and I pulled a muscle in my back,” Noth shared in a 2016 interview with Who Australia. “He loves to be thrown around, but he’s not as light as he used to be! I lifted him up, threw him on the bed, and then it’s like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s 60 lbs.’ My back is going, ‘Not so fast, partner!’ I’ve got to stay young for him. He’s a good inspiration to go to the gym.”

In 2019, Noth joked about having to hit the gym once again when he announced Wilson was pregnant with their second child. “Orion is getting a brother- I better get my ass in shape,” he quipped in an Instagram post.

In February 2020, Noth, Wilson, and 12-year-old Orion welcomed Keats into the world. “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever,’” Noth gushed on Instagram.

Now a proud papa of two, Noth is very clearly a doting dad. His Instagram page is packed with sweet pics of his sons, including Orion, who’s now 13.