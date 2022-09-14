See Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Proud Dad Moment’ At Sons’ Ju-Jitsu Tournament

Chris Hemsworth is super proud of his sons. They recently participated in their first jiu-jitsu tournament, and Hemsworth wouldn’t have missed it for the world. The actor shared a series of photos from the event on his Instagram, and we are living for it.

Hemsworth’s Instagram Post

Following the tournament, the actor and athlete shared a few photos on Instagram of his twins, Sasha and Tristan, 8. You can see the pride on Hemsworth’s face in the first picture, and the excitement on the boys’ faces, along with their fists in the air in the following two pictures. Hemsworth also compliments their coach for being a great leader and supporter of all the children in the class.

Hemsworth’s Favorite Role

If you know Hemsworth at all, you’re not surprised by his proud dad moment. Take just a moment to scroll through Hemsworth’s Instagram feed and you immediately notice that family is important to the actor who has played Thor for over a decade. There are multiple posts of his family, children, and beautiful wife, Elsa Pataky, a Spanish model and actress.

Even with his busy schedule, Hemsworth appears to enjoy playing the role of family man best. He’s constantly posting about being a dad and sharing what he likes to do with his children. In August, the actor shared a few photos of a camping trip where he and his twins appear to be roughing it. The epic camping trip was full of fishing, surfing, biking, roasting marshmallows, and even wrestling kangaroos!

It’s not just his twin sons that Hemsworth is proud of. The actor also has a 10-year-old daughter, India, who recently made her acting debut in the most recent Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. In the movie, the young actress plays the daughter of Gorr, a supervillain played by Christian Bale. Even though she plays the daughter of a villain, Hemsworth still praises India and refers to her as his favorite superhero.

As the children become older and follow in Hemsworth’s footsteps as both actor and athlete, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the superhero’s family.

