Chris Hemsworth Met His Doppelganger And We Can’t Tell Who’s Who

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram this week to share a photo of him meeting his doppelganger, and you honestly can’t tell who is who. It’s always refreshing to see an uber-celebrity taking time to meet his “fans” amid a busy schedule.

While we are fairly confident Chris is on the left, if you switched out that beanie, these two would honestly look just like brothers. And guessing from that pose, these two obviously bonded pretty quickly. You can’t fake that kind of chemistry, it’s like they share a sense of brotherhood. .

Thor Score and Seven Years Ago

While Hemsworth may only be portraying Thor in one more movie, Love and Thunder, he has truly embodied the role, and has clearly had a fun time playing the God. And while half the Marvel movie stars are done with their parts, Hemsworth is still enjoying the chance to play someone larger than life.

And somehow, in between all that, he still has time to commune with fans and take very cool snaps that look like movie posters in themselves.

Brother From (the Same) Mother

Truth is, yes, we know it is his brother Liam Hemsworth in the picture. But the hilarity comes from what Chris chose to post as a comment under this particular Instagram entry. “Reminded me of my younger self, not in looks but just a real go-getter attitude. Was great to meet you and good luck in the future.”

What makes the entry even funnier is if you read the comments. While perhaps 80% of his audience picked up on what was really happening, some of the comments on the thread are about how kind he is for meeting his fans, regardless of how busy he must be.

At the end of the day, it just shows that the Hemsworths are humble and don’t take their iconic last name too seriously, which is always refreshing to see.

