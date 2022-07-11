Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Share Rare Glimpse Of Twin Sons At ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Premiere

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating the premiere of Thor: love and Thunder alongside his family. He and Elsa Pataky brought some company to the red carpet: his rarely seen twin sons Sasha and Tristan. Let’s learn about the whole Hemsworth clan and their unique connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Chris Hemsworth Family Primer

In 2010, Hemsworth and Pataky met through his talent agent William Ward. The spark was instantaneous and the two tied the knot that December. Their careers took off in 2011, with Hemsworth starring as Thor and Pataky in Fast Five.

In 2012, they welcomed their daughter India. A few years later, they had twin sons Sasha and Tristan. The couple has worked hard to maintain the anonymity of their children, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see the twins on the red carpet. They had an excellent reason to attend though.

Keeping ‘Thor’ In The Family

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Sasha and Tristan look adorable on the red carpet. Sasha wears black like their parents, while Tristan has hair just like the titular God of Thunder. India did not attend the red carpet/ This id the first time Hemsworth and Pataky have brought the twins to any premiere. They seem to be having a good time in spite of all the cameras, so maybe they take after their parents.

A Pair Of Movie Stars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t just Chris’ domain: the entire family appears in Thor: Love and Thunder. Sasha plays an Asgardian Kid, while his twin brother earned the role of Kid Thor. His naturally long hair must have played a part in the casting decision.

India has a larger role in the film. Spoiler warning: she plays Love, the daughter of villain Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale. She’s the titular “Love” while her father puts the “Thunder” in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pataky has a minor role in the film as well, which is something of a tradition in the Thor franchise. She plays a Wolf Woman that makes out with Thor in the newest film, while she played a Sakaraan Nurse in Thor: Ragnarok. In a fun bit of movie trivia, she was actually a stand-in for Natalie Portman in Thor: The Dark World. It must be nice to have the kid of clout Hemsworth does. He gets to act opposite his wife and kids on billion-dollar blockbusters. While Thor: Love and Thunder is receiving middling reviews, it’s still a safe bet to be a big hit.

