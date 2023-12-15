Chris Cuomo Can’t Stop Laughing While Interviewing Tiktoker With Tourettes

Chris Cuomo found it challenging to stifle his amusement during an unconventional interview with a popular TikTok creator who has Tourette’s Syndrome. Despite typically being composed, the host of NewsNation’s Cuomo couldn’t help but break into smiles multiple times throughout the uncensored four-minute conversation.

Maintaining a degree of professionalism, Cuomo listened attentively as Baylen Dupree, a TikTok sensation with a substantial following of 9 million, candidly discussed the daily challenges she faces due to her relentless tics. However, Cuomo couldn’t contain his laughter when the social media star began to experience intense tics during their conversation.

The tics caused her to squint her face and wave her hands. She also began unleashing a stream of involuntary profanities. At times, the host even resorted to hiding his laughter behind his hands — adding a humorous twist to the otherwise serious topic.

Chris Cuomo’s Viral Interview with TikTok Sensation Who Has Tourettes

Undeterred by her tics, Dupree swiftly resumed the conversation. She revealed the hurtful comments she receives from “evil people” who wish harm upon her and her family. She recounted instances where individuals accused her of faking her condition. Some even suggested that her parents “deserved to die in a car accident.”

Recovering from his earlier laughter, Cuomo quickly composed himself and adopted a serious expression. He attentively listened to the college freshman as she detailed the dangers that have accompanied her rise to online fame.

In a pre-interview segment, Cuomo acknowledged that he, like many others, initially thought Dupree was a “great comedic actor.” And that she was feigning her disorder for attention. However, he revealed that his perspective has shifted. Because of this, he deliberately chose to air the uncensored interview to showcase her “bravery.”